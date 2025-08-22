LIVE TV
Massive Crackdown: CID Jharkhand Along With I4C Unearths 15,000 Mule Bank Accounts

Massive Crackdown: CID Jharkhand Along With I4C Unearths 15,000 Mule Bank Accounts

In a massive crackdown on the cyberfraud networks, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand Police on August 21, 2025, Thursday said it has unearthed a vast network of cyber fraud involving over 15,000 mule bank accounts.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 22, 2025 03:57:18 IST

In a massive crackdown on the cyberfraud networks, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand Police on August 21, 2025, Thursday said it has unearthed a vast network of cyber fraud involving over 15,000 mule bank accounts. CID Jharkhand unearthed this vast network in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta told PTI that the cyber criminals allegedly used these accounts to conceal funds obtained through fraudulent investment schemes and they had lodged an FIR in this connection last month.

What are the mule bank accounts?

Mule accounts are bank accounts that facilitate the illegal transactions by procuring and transferring funds from unlawful activities. In 2024, Shaktikanta Das, Principal secretary to Prime Minister of India and former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had called on the banks to intensify the measures against the mule accounts. These accounts are also used for laundering money and other illicit activities. 

How cybercrime can be decreased?

There should be awareness programs amongst the public regarding the cybercrime so that they can become more aware regarding the misuse of cyber technology. Also, people need to be made aware of the Digital Arrest scam, in which many were duped of their hard-earned money in the past many years. 

What do we know about digital arrest scam?

Digital arrest is a cybercrime scam. In this scam, the fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials to intimidate victims. The victims are made to believe that they are involved in a serious crime and are under a digital arrest. Using fake evidence, deep fakes and other fabricated documents, the fraudsters coerce victims into paying money to avoid severe legal consequences or to settle fake charges related to money laundering, cybercrime, or drug trafficking. 

Tags: jharkhand dgp anurag

