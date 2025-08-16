Jharkhand Police Nab 1,200 Cyber Criminals, 500 Drug Peddlers In Six-Month Crackdown

In a statewide crackdown on organised crime, Jharkhand Police arrested more than 1,200 cyber criminals and almost 500 drug peddlers in the past six months, while leveling opium plantations grown on 27,000 acres of land to the ground.

Releasing the numbers at the 79th Independence Day in the State Police Headquarters in Ranchi, Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said the state’s increased drive against cybercrime and the drug trade has brought in significant breakthroughs. Drugs worth ₹34 crore were confiscated in the first half of 2025 alone.

Cybercrime Crackdown Using Technology

Of the total number of arrests, more than 700 suspected were arrested through direct police action, and another 474 were arrested through the use of the Pratibimb mobile application, a technology-based program that allows for instant identification and monitoring of cyber criminals. The police also recovered approximately ₹16 crore from cyber criminals through the national helpline number 1930, and returned about ₹80 lakh to victims as directed by courts.

“Cybercrime is no longer a city problem; it’s reaching the small towns now. We are committed to remaining ahead of the game,” Gupta added.

A growing concern of cyber crime in India

Jharkhand’s move is at a time when cybercrime is skyrocketing throughout India. Cheated Indians have lost ₹33,165 crore in the past four years, a whopping ₹22,812 crore in 2024 itself, as per the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP). From ₹551 crore in 2021, cases have climbed to ₹7,496 crore in 2023, with financial scams, brand impersonation, and “digital arrest” schemes leading the chart.

According to a study by PRAHAR, cyberattacks on India could reach 1 trillion per annum by 2033 and reach 17 trillion by 2047. Currently, the banking and financial services sectors are suffering the maximum losses, followed by retail and e-commerce.

War on Drugs and Naxalism

Apart from arrests of cybercrime, the Jharkhand Police have made notable strides in curbing illegal drug business. Between January and June, 484 drug peddlers were caught and huge opium plantations were uprooted. The state has also mounted its attack on Naxal rebels killed 17 in operations, arrested 197, and brought in 10 surrendering.

Emphasizing steps for women’s safety, the DGP stated that help desks have been established in all districts, in addition to public exhibition of helpline and control room numbers. Women police stations and the “Mahila Shakti Commando” unit have been put in place for speedy response.

