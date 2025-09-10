Meet Satish Krishna Sail: Karnataka MLA Arrested In Iron Ore Export And Money Laundering Case

ED, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Satish Krishna Sail in an alleged money laundering case that is related to the illegal export of iron ore, according to the official sources on Wednesday.

Satish Krishna Sail is the MLA from Karwar was arrested late night on September 9. Later he faced the questioning at the ED’s Bengaluru zonal office. He was then presented to a special court, where he was remanded in ED custody for a period of one day.

Know about Satish Krishna Sail

Sail was born on 1966. He hails from Karwar, Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada. When coming to Sail’s education, he has a B.Sc. degree from Government Arts and Science College, Karwar, in the year 1992, prior to entering into politics.

Sail contested as a solitary politician and secured his seat in the 2013 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election. Sail lost seat in 2018 in the assembly election but returned to the assembly seat in 2023 when he contested on the ticket of Indian National Congress and had won his Karwar constituency by securing 77,445 votes. He defeated the BJP candidate Roopali Naik by 2,138 votes.

In 2024, Sail was found guilty of illegal export of seized iron ore from Belekeri port, but he was made Chairman of the Karnataka Marketing Consultant and Agencies Corporation on January 26, 2024.

ED Action and Details

The ED launched its investigation on a complaint that Sail illegally exported iron ore from a company associated with him, earning crores of rupees. In August, the agency raided his houses and offices in Karwar, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi and seized deposits of Rs 14 crore, jewellery, Rs 1.68 crore in cash, and 6.75 kg of gold.

Sail is the second Congress MLA to be arrested by the ED in recent weeks. Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’ had earlier been arrested in a money laundering case related to illegal betting.

The arrest is likely to further heat up the probe into Karnataka politicians with suspected financial irregularities, mainly in the mining and export sectors.

