LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma met Union HM Amit Shah, seeking a separate IAS cadre for Meghalaya, inclusion of Khasi & Garo in the 8th Schedule, ILP implementation to curb infiltration, and naming a Delhi road after late P.A. Sangma as a tribute.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Meets Amit Shah (Photo: X/@SangmaConrad)
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Meets Amit Shah (Photo: X/@SangmaConrad)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: September 5, 2025 13:40:21 IST

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss four critical issues concerning the state, ranging from administrative reforms to cultural recognition.

Separate Cadre for Meghalaya

Sangma reiterated his long-standing demand for the creation of a separate All India Services cadre for Meghalaya. Currently, the state shares a joint Assam-Meghalaya cadre, a situation unique in the country. He argued that segregating the cadre would allow Meghalaya to have dedicated officials, improving governance and administration.

Inclusion of Khasi and Garo Languages

The Chief Minister also pressed for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He reminded Shah that the Meghalaya Assembly had passed a resolution in this regard, and multiple memoranda had been submitted to the Centre. Recognition of these languages, he said, would be a major boost to cultural identity and preservation.

Implementation of ILP

On the issue of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Sangma once again urged the Union Government to implement the system in Meghalaya. He highlighted the Assembly resolution already passed in its favor and pointed to growing concerns about illegal immigration and infiltration, particularly given the state’s proximity to international borders. He stressed that ILP was the most viable mechanism to safeguard the state’s interests under current laws.

Tribute to P.A. Sangma

Finally, the Chief Minister proposed naming a road in New Delhi after late P.A. Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker and one of the tallest leaders from the Northeast. Describing Sangma as a national figure who consistently raised the voice of tribals, minorities, and the people of the Northeast, he said the gesture would be a fitting tribute.

ALSO READ: Manipur, Meghalaya And Nagaland On High Alert Over Illegal Influx After Assam Eviction Drive

Tags: amit shahMeghalaya CM

RELATED News

Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
No Warning, No Rescue: Srinagar’s Taigan Submerged In Floodwaters
Fifth Shodhotsav 2025 Opens At Ambedkar University With Call To Make India A Knowledge Leader

LATEST NEWS

Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Vivek Agnihotri Most Controversial Movies: From Bengal Files To Kashmir Files
The Conjuring Last Rites Review: Breaks India’s Advance Booking Records Beats This Movie, Best Horror Experience in 2DX or 4DX?
Meet Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting, Was Honoured By Armed Forces, Not From US, China, Russia, India
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

QUICK LINKS