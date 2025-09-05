Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss four critical issues concerning the state, ranging from administrative reforms to cultural recognition.

Separate Cadre for Meghalaya

Sangma reiterated his long-standing demand for the creation of a separate All India Services cadre for Meghalaya. Currently, the state shares a joint Assam-Meghalaya cadre, a situation unique in the country. He argued that segregating the cadre would allow Meghalaya to have dedicated officials, improving governance and administration.

Inclusion of Khasi and Garo Languages

The Chief Minister also pressed for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He reminded Shah that the Meghalaya Assembly had passed a resolution in this regard, and multiple memoranda had been submitted to the Centre. Recognition of these languages, he said, would be a major boost to cultural identity and preservation.

Implementation of ILP

On the issue of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Sangma once again urged the Union Government to implement the system in Meghalaya. He highlighted the Assembly resolution already passed in its favor and pointed to growing concerns about illegal immigration and infiltration, particularly given the state’s proximity to international borders. He stressed that ILP was the most viable mechanism to safeguard the state’s interests under current laws.

Tribute to P.A. Sangma

Finally, the Chief Minister proposed naming a road in New Delhi after late P.A. Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker and one of the tallest leaders from the Northeast. Describing Sangma as a national figure who consistently raised the voice of tribals, minorities, and the people of the Northeast, he said the gesture would be a fitting tribute.

ALSO READ: Manipur, Meghalaya And Nagaland On High Alert Over Illegal Influx After Assam Eviction Drive