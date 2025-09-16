MODI DRIVES INDIGENOUS TECH, ESSENTIAL FORNATIONAL ECONOMIC SECURITY

Pranjal SharmaIn a geopolitical era where nearly every product or service can be weaponized and used as a bargaining chip, global leaders have suddenly realised their deep dependence on the services that had been taken for granted. India must avoid strategic external dependence on critical services, materials, and products.

As India invests in economic infrastructure to build a new future, ensuring its economic security becomes a priority. In today’s world, the security of a nation doesn’t depend only on rockets and tanks. It depends on financial security, food security, health security, energy security and now tech security. Underlying all these is the importance of emerging technologies that are redefining all dimensions of security. As a result, India must enhance its capabilities for technological sovereignty.

For nearly every sector, private enterprises and government organizations depend on technology and digital platforms. Technological sovereignty means that India should ensure that it is not over-reliant on other countries for technologies that are strategic or can be weaponized.

In recent times, India has taken strong steps to develop domestic telecommunications hardware. It has encouraged development of power generation equipment. And there has been a concerted effort to increase domestic production of pharmaceutical ingredients, electronics, and defence equipment. The development of domestic satellites, drones and long-term plans to manufacture semiconductor chips is also an effort towards technological sovereignty.

The international payment system Swift was weaponized when it switched off services to Russia. In another example, Microsoft suddenly stopped its services to energy company Nayara because it buys oil from Russia. The decision by Microsoft to switch off services to Nayara Energy highlighted the dependencies India has on global technology companies.

While top tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have strong development centres in India, these companies can be pressured by the EU and US to take steps that can hurt Indian organisations. While Microsoft resumed services later, the message had been received: every technological service offered by an international company can be weaponized for geopolitical interests.

China has restricted the export of critical minerals to many countries since it wants to control the manufacture of EV batteries. Such examples should encourage India to keep developing its own capabilities so that it is not held to ransom by external forces.

Here are some other areas where the Modi government is pushing for technological self-reliance.

Critical magnets

Magnets play a vital role across various fields. In Medical sciences, they are used in portable X-ray machines, MRI scanners, contrast agents, nuclear medicine imaging, cancer therapies, genetic screening tests, and medical and dental lasers. In the realm of renewable energy, magnets are essential for hybrid vehicles, wind turbines, advanced rechargeable batteries, and biofuel catalysts. In technology, they contribute to the development of lasers, optical glass, fibre optics, masers, radar detection systems, nuclear fuel rods, mercury vapour lamps, highly reflective glass, computer memory, nuclear batteries, and high-temperature superconductors.

The magnet industry is in a harsh spotlight, and large economies are investing in domestic capabilities for rare earth magnet production. India is now prioritizing investment in supply chain independence.

The Government has declared its plans to create a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for rare-earth magnets. Union Minister of Heavy Industry H.D. Kumaraswamy has announced:

A recent report by the State Bank of India assessed rare earth and compound imports at $31.9 million and magnet imports at $291 million for FY25. India’s rare earth magnet imports have spiked recently amid rising consumption trends in various sectors.

The report also flagged that China dominates India’s trade in rare earth minerals and compounds, highlighting the need for India to boost domestic exploration and reduce import reliance.