LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Eyewitnesses said attackers in a Bolero vehicle opened fire as teams were entering the field, sparking panic among spectators.

Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria. (Photo: X)
Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 15, 2025 20:26:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria was critically injured after gunmen opened fire minutes before a key match in Mohali.

Eyewitnesses said attackers in a Bolero vehicle opened fire as teams were entering the field, sparking panic among spectators.

(This is a breaking news update)

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 8:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kabaddi match attackMohali kabaddi shootingRana BalachauriaRana Balachauria news

RELATED News

‘Don’t Go Through A Problem Twice,’ Suggests Anupam Kher After His Connecting IndiGo Flight To Khajuraho Film Festival Gets Cancelled, Airline Blames The ‘Severe Fog’

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

‘Why are spectators being arrested?’: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Questions Arrests After Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

‘We Have Different Ideologies, But It Doesn’t Mean…’ Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Over Anti-Modi Slogans, Demands Apology For ‘Hurting Entire Nation’

Pune Road Rage Horror: Mumbai HR Executive Loses Vision As Glass Shards Damage Eye After Three Men Chase And Attack Her

LATEST NEWS

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Paris’ Iconic Louvre Shutdown Explained: Strike, Security Concerns And A Museum Under Pressure

After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

Caught On Cam: Chilling Moment When Elderly Sydney Victim Confronted The Shooter Head-On, Internet Says, ‘He Died A Hero’

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Two-Time Amazon Bestseller at 16, Shaurya Singhvi Sets a New Benchmark

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

Can Foreigners Finally Own Property In Saudi Arabia? New Law Explained As Country Eases Rules, Check Fine And What Stays Off-Limit

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match
Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match
Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match
Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

QUICK LINKS