Parliament Monsoon Session Begins Today: Understanding The Different Sessions Of Parliament

The much awaited Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today, it is the first after Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which claimed 26 lives, the majority being tourists. The session is likely to witness heating debates on governance, national security, and a hectic legislative agenda with 15 bills scheduled by the government.

What Are the Sessions of Parliament?

India’s Parliament does not operate on a calendar base schedule. Rather, it is summoned by the President on the government’s advice with the limitation which two sessions should not be separated by more than a gap of 6 months. Traditionally each year there are 3 sessions

Budget Session from February to May:

The longest and most important session when the Union Budget is tabled and financial issues are discussed.

Monsoon Session from July to September:

This session is conducted after a brief recess after the Budget Session, this session usually witnesses discussions on prevailing public and national matters.

Winter Session is from November to December:

This is the briefest session, utilized to clear pending legislative work and pressing matters.

Every session comprises several sittings in which the members deliberate bills, policies, and issues of the nation.

Adjournment vs Adjournment Sine Die

Adjournment is a mostly heard term. In deeper understanding, it is the suspension of a sitting of the House to reconvene at a definite date or time. Whereas Adjournment Sine Die is when a session is brought to a close without deciding on the date of the next meeting to be held. The House can be adjourned by the presiding officer. The presiding officer can be either Chairman of the Rajya Sabha or Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Joint Sessions of Parliament

According to Article 108 of Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of both the houses that are Upper House and Lower House, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha can convene by the President to resolve a deadlock on a bill. In fact, It is chaired by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Legislative Agenda of the Monsoon Session

15 bills have been scheduled by the government for the Monsoon Session today on July 21, such as amendments to tax laws, shipping and port laws reforms, and sports bills of governance. The session is expected to see powerful debates on economic policies and national security in the wake of Pahalgam attack.

What are the Key Bills in the Monsoon Session?

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has placed 17 legislative business items, 15 bills among them, on the agenda for consideration during the Monsoon Session. They are:

Income Tax Bill, 2025, Manipur GST (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Maritime and shipping bills: Bills of Lading Bill, 2024; Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024; Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024; Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024; and Indian Ports Bill, 2025. Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics Bill, 2025 and Mines and Minerals (Amendment) Bill, 2025. National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025. Readjustment of ST Assembly Representation in Goa Bill, 2024 to balance tribal representation.

