MP Police investigating 'objectionable songs' during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Khandwa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 10:44:08 IST

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): A controversy has erupted in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, over alleged ‘objectionable songs’ played during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on Friday.

The Chief Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Barange, has confirmed that members of the Hindu community have gathered at the police station to provide statements regarding the incident.

“Members of the Hindu community have gathered at the police station to give statements regarding the Eid procession. They have provided some facts that are currently under investigation,” Abhinav Barange, Chief Superintendent of Police, Khandwa, told reporters.

The police are currently investigating the facts provided by members of the Hindu community. After a thorough investigation, the police will consider taking legal action if necessary. The statements are being carefully examined to determine the course of action.

“After the investigation, any legal action that may be taken in this matter, if possible, will be considered, and the process will proceed accordingly. The facts provided in the statements are being thoroughly investigated,” he added.

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated across the country on Friday. Top leaders of the Country, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

Meanwhile, people gathered at the Dargah Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar to pray and celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Saturday.

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended greetings and wished for the Prophet Mohammed’s blessings.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said, “Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak. On this day of light & remembrance, may our Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings of love, mercy and compassion illuminate our hearts, guide our actions and unite us in peace and harmony.”

On Friday, Omar Abdullah criticised the administration for not rescheduling the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday, despite the government calendar stating that holidays were “subject to the appearance of the moon.”

CM Abdullah called the move by the General Administration Department “inconsiderate” & “designed to hurt sentiments.”

“The calendar printed by the Government press is very clear – ‘Subject to the appearance of the moon’. It means that the holiday is subject to change depending upon the moon being sighted. The deliberate decision by the unelected government to not shift the holiday is inconsiderate & designed to hurt the sentiments of the people,” CM Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated in J-K on Saturday, while the official holiday was observed on Friday as per the January notification issued by the administration.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet’s birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: id-e-milad-un-nabijammu and kashmirkhandwamadhya pradeshomar abdullah

QUICK LINKS