MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Sexual Assault Case By Bengaluru Court

A Special Court in Bengaluru has convicted former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case. This case relates to the first sexual assault complaint filed against him at Holenarasipura Rural Police Station in Hassan district. The Special Court for People’s Representatives completed the trial on July 18 and reserved its verdict.

The court has now declared Revanna guilty and scheduled the pronouncement of the punishment on Saturday, August 2. This ruling marks a significant step in the ongoing legal proceedings against Revanna, who faces multiple criminal cases involving sexual abuse allegations.

Multiple Cases Registered Against Revanna in 2024

Authorities registered four criminal cases against Prajwal Revanna in 2024. These cases followed the appearance of over 2,000 explicit video clips on social media. The videos allegedly showed the sexual exploitation of numerous women. The viral clips led to massive public outrage across the country.

The first complaint was filed in April 2024 by a woman who worked as domestic help at Revanna’s family farmhouse. In her statement, she accused Revanna of repeated rape since 2021. She also alleged that Revanna blackmailed her by threatening to leak videos of the abuse if she spoke out.

Revanna Seeks Bail Amid Trial, Court Rejects Request

Prajwal Revanna approached the Karnataka High Court requesting bail on the grounds that the trial had gone on for a long time and that the circumstances had changed. On July 9, Justice S R Krishna Kumar heard his request and advised him to first apply to the trial court.

The High Court granted Revanna the liberty to approach it again, depending on what the trial court decided. Revanna then applied to the Special Court for People’s Representatives once more. However, the special court rejected his bail application, continuing his judicial custody in the case.

