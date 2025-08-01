Home > India > 1st Batch Of Bihar Voter List Names Relased, One Can Check Their Names From 3PM

The Election Commission has released the draft voter list for the Bihar Assembly elections, allowing citizens to check their names online from 3 PM. Special camps will begin from August 2 for name addition, correction, and objections.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 1, 2025 13:56:00 IST

The Election Commission has released the first draft of the voter list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections after completing the special intensive revision process. Officials published the list on Friday, and citizens will be able to check their names online from 3 PM at https://voters.eci.gov.in. Voters can also verify their names by visiting their respective polling booths or contacting the Booth Level Officer (BLO) from Saturday. The list has been prepared and published according to Para 7(4) of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) order.

Draft Voter List Available at 90,000 Booths in Bihar

The Election Commission has uploaded the voter list at more than 90,000 polling booths across Bihar. Digital and printed copies of the draft list will also be handed over to all recognised political parties by the respective District Election Officers (DEOs) in all 38 districts. The draft list is available on the online portal at: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S04. The list will serve as the base document for all future electoral processes for the 2025 state elections.

CEO Invites Claims and Objections from Voters

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, along with all 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), will accept claims and objections from August 1 to September 1, 2025. During this period, any voter can submit requests to add their name, correct details, or remove an ineligible name from the list. The Election Commission has instructed voters and political parties to use this window to update and verify electoral records to ensure an accurate voter list ahead of the elections.

Special Voter Camps Begin on August 2 Across Bihar

From August 2, the Election Commission will conduct special voter camps across all block offices, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and municipal corporations in Bihar. These camps will run daily from 10 AM to 5 PM, including weekends. Voters can visit these camps to submit their claims and objections in person. These camps will support both rural and urban areas, making the electoral update process accessible to everyone across the state during the revision period.

New Voters Can Submit Form-6 for Name Inclusion

According to the Commission’s instructions, Indian citizens who have turned 18 years old by July 1, 2025, or whose names are missing from the draft list, can apply for inclusion using Form-6. They must attach a declaration form and supporting documents. Existing voters can apply for correction or name transfer using Form-8, while applicants from outside Bihar must also submit a declaration form. People can use Form-7 to raise objections against any incorrect or fake entries found in the draft list.

BLOs to Collect Forms from Disabled and Elderly Voters

The Commission has directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to visit the homes of disabled and elderly citizens who are unable to attend the special camps. BLOs will personally collect the relevant application forms from such voters. After each day ends, the AERO (Assistant Electoral Registration Officer) must sort all received forms by assembly segment and booth, and hand them over to the concerned ERO, AERO, and BLO for further action. Officials will carry out the process as per the prescribed election procedure.

Applicants to Receive Acknowledgement for Each Submission

The Election Commission has made it compulsory to issue an acknowledgement receipt for every application received during this process. Voters must submit necessary documents and photographs while applying. The system will ensure transparency and traceability of each application, from submission to verification. The entire process will be closely monitored by concerned officials at every level to maintain fairness and accuracy in the final voter list.

Commission Directs Wide Publicity for Voter Camps

The Commission has asked all Block Development Officers (BDOs) to assign at least two staff members, including a computer operator, to each special voter camp. BDOs must ensure widespread publicity of these camps through local announcements, posters, and press releases. Each District Election Officer (DEO) will prepare a consolidated report and release a press note to update the public on camp progress. Political party representatives and local leaders will also be informed about these camps.

The Commission has instructed District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs or SSPs) to deploy adequate police personnel to maintain security at each camp. Officials will also maintain photographs and video recordings of all camp activities to ensure transparency and recordkeeping. These steps aim to create a safe and organized environment for voters to submit their claims, corrections, and objections during the special revision drive.

