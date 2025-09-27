Mumbai Airport Police Trace And Return Journalist’s Lost Bracelet

The Mumbai Airport Police have once again shown honesty and quick action. Their timely efforts along with the integrity of a local auto driver helped return a valuable gold bracelet to a journalist.

On 22 September 2025 Ashish Tiwari was traveling to Delhi from Mumbai Airport. Because of heavy rains and traffic, he was running late. In the rush to reach on time he got down from an auto rickshaw near the airport. At that moment, his gold bracelet slipped from his hand and fell inside the auto. In a hurry to enter the terminal, he did not realize what had happened.

After two days when Ashish came back to Mumbai he realized that his bracelet was missing. Without delay he approached the Airport Police Station in Santacruz East and registered a complaint. The police team acted promptly with PSI Swapnil Varsha Bhagwan Dalvi and Constable Vijay Ganga Tukaram Bhosale taking charge of the case.

Constable Vijay Bhosale reviewed the CCTV footage in detail and spotted the moment when the bracelet slipped inside the auto rickshaw. Using those visuals PSI Dalvi traced the auto driver. When the driver was contacted he confirmed that the bracelet had been with him all along. He had kept it safe and was waiting for an opportunity to return it to its owner.

The police arranged to collect the bracelet and handed it back to the journalist. He expressed his gratitude and said that Mumbai Police once again proved why they are called one of the best police forces in the world. He thanked both officers for their quick action and dedication.

The honesty of the auto driver, Ratan V. Tiwari was also remarkable. Despite finding a valuable piece of gold jewellery he neither misused it nor sold it. Instead he preserved it with care and willingly returned it to the police when contacted. His simple and honest act added to the positive outcome of this case.

This case once again highlights that the Mumbai Police stand for more than just law and order but they also uphold the trust of the people. The swift action of officers like Swapnil Dalvi and Vijay Bhosale shows how their dedication and alertness give citizens a sense of security. At the same time the honesty of common people like auto driver Ratan Tiwari reflects the true spirit of Mumbai that a city built on integrity, responsibility and mutual trust.