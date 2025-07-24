LIVE TV
Mumbai Bound Air India Express Plane Cancels Takeoff Due To Technical Snag

A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, cancelled the takeoff due to a technical issues at the Delhi airport on July 23, 2025, Wednesday evening, according to a PTI report.

PM Narendra Modi visits the Air India 171 crash site (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 24, 2025 05:29:06 IST

New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, cancelled the takeoff due to a technical issues at the Delhi airport on July 23, 2025, Wednesday evening, according to a PTI report. According to the report, an Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of one of our flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff prioritizing safety following a minor technical issue. 

What was the technical issue in the flight? 

As per the PTI report, the pilot decided to abort takeoff because of a glitch with the screens displaying the speed parameters in the cockpit. The Air India Express spokesperson said said that passengers were deboarded and accommodated in an alternative aircraft, which had departed for Mumbai. In a statement, the spokesperson said that they regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains paramount in all their operations.

Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 Air India 171 crash 

The pilots across different airlines are opting to cancel the take offs over the technical glitches prioritising the lives of the passengers. This is probably due to the devastating Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 AI 171 crash that happened on June 12, 2025. On June 12 (Thursday), the Boeing plane—operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick—crashed moments after take-off. 260 people including 241 of the 242 on board and 19 on the ground were killed. As per Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s  15-page preliminary report of the investigation, the flight lasted “around 30 seconds” between lift-off and crash.

The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) of India has criticised the report and said that the investigation’s tone and direction suggested a bias towards a pilot mistake. The pilot body said that they categorically reject this presumption and insist on a “fair, fact-based inquiry”. The pilot’s body was also disappointed at the fact that the report was “leaked” to the media without any responsible official signature or attribution.

Also read: Air India Plane Crash: Airline Pilots’ Association Questions AAIB Report, Demands ‘Fair, Fact-Based Enquiry’

Tags: Air India flight cancelledAir India flight glitchMumbai-bound Air India Express plane

