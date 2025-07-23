Mumbai Landslide In Bhandup: Houses Collapse After 100 mm Rainfall; City On Orange Alert

A landslide in Bhandup (West) toppled a row of homes on Tuesday evening, as the city endured relentless monsoon showers. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm near Sai Niketan CHS in the Khindipada area, opposite Omega School, when a slope’s heavy mud and soil slid down onto nearby residences.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), portions of two already vacated houses collapsed due to soil movement. As a safety measure, an additional three to four adjacent bungalows were evacuated. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported, as officials confirm.

Emergency units – Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police, S Ward teams, and the NDRF responded promptly to secure the site, remove debris, and ensure stability around surrounding structures.

Torrential Rain and Rising Alerts

The India Meteorological Department recorded over 100 mm of rainfall across Mumbai in just the last 48 hours, with respective readings of 87 mm at Colaba and 85 mm at Santacruz. The volume triggered an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, and widespread waterlogging followed.

Several low-lying zones halted vehicular movement; notably, the Andheri subway closure diverted traffic to alternate routes. The city also saw minor incidents falling trees and short circuits but no major harm so far.

Authorities Urge Caution and Preparedness

Given the heavy rains forecast until July 24, with possible wind gusts up to 50 km/h, the IMD advises residents to avoid non-essential travel, especially in landslide-prone or flood-susceptible zones.

Control rooms have been activated in all city wards, and dewatering pumps are in place in key flood-risk areas. The BMC, alongside Mumbai Traffic Police, continues to closely monitor street conditions, manage diversions, and coordinate emergency responses.

