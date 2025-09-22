LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 22, 2025 15:47:04 IST

"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, saying these will help people save money.

He urged people to embrace self-reliance and ‘Swadeshi’ and said people should use products made in the state and the country.

Bhupendra Patel also urged shopkeepers to take pride in selling “Made in India” products.

The Gujarat Chief Minister and State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Saturday flagged off 94 new 108 ambulances.

“Today marks the beginning of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Amba. I pray at her feet for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of every citizen. The Prime Minister is a worshipper of ‘Shakti’, and from today onwards, GST reforms have been implemented to ensure people save money. I have urged everyone to pass on the benefits of the new GST rates to consumers starting today. The Prime Minister believes that we must embrace self-reliance, meaning ‘Swadeshi’. We must embrace indigenous products made in India, in Gujarat, and make them available for sale,” the Chief Minister told the media after flagging off the ambulances.

"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation via video conferencing, on Sunday, extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the commencement of Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti.

He remarked that from the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking a significant step forward in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The Prime Minister said that implementation of Next Generation GST reforms marks the beginning of a GST Bachat Utsav(Savings Festival) across India.

He emphasized that this festival will enhance savings and make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items.

PM Modi noted that the benefits of this savings festival will reach the poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

He remarked that in this festive season, every household will experience increased happiness and sweetness. Extending his congratulations, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to crores of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and the GST Savings Festival. He underscored that these reforms will accelerate India’s growth story, simplify business operations, make investments more attractive, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the race for development.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy, and is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhupendra-patelconsumer-benefitsgst-ratesgujarat-cmindigenous-productsmade in indianavratrinew-gst-implementationSelf-relianceSwadeshi

RELATED News

Meet India’s Youngest Trailblazer: A 6-Year-Old, Class 1 student, Thevaky Sets World Record in 155-Foot Blindfolded Rappelling
Lakhs Of Fans Throng Guwahati Streets As Zubeen Garg’s Supporters Rush To Sarusajai Stadium
Andhra Pradesh Horror: Drunk Man Takes Revenge From Poisonous Snake, Bites Off His Head After Getting Bitten, Sleeps Next To It
Air India Plane Crash Matter: SC Seeks Response Of Centre And Others On PIL For Independent Probe
Supreme Court Dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea In Rs.200 Crore Money Laundering Case

LATEST NEWS

Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 3' shooting begins, actor shares photos from pooja ceremony
Indian National, 46, Sentenced To Four Years In Singapore Jail For Kissing A Woman Forcefully After She Refuses Sexual Advances
"Bhaut garv hai is film pe": Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa express happiness as 'Homebound' is India's Oscar entry
How Dreams of Death and Falling Reflect Our Inner Emotions
Why People Who Sing or Hum Constantly Could Be Hiding Something Big
Naresh Sisodia, the entrepreneur behind the Investo Group of Companies, is launching a new music company called "Investo Music"
Asia Cup: Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal against India
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, September 23, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Keeping Saving For Safety
If You Walk Fast, This Shocking Truth About Your Personality Might Surprise You
"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms
"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms
"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms
"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms
"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

QUICK LINKS