"Must embrace indigenous products…": Gujarat CM hails PM Modi for GST reforms

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, saying these will help people save money.

He urged people to embrace self-reliance and ‘Swadeshi’ and said people should use products made in the state and the country.

Bhupendra Patel also urged shopkeepers to take pride in selling “Made in India” products.

The Gujarat Chief Minister and State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Saturday flagged off 94 new 108 ambulances.

“Today marks the beginning of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Amba. I pray at her feet for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of every citizen. The Prime Minister is a worshipper of ‘Shakti’, and from today onwards, GST reforms have been implemented to ensure people save money. I have urged everyone to pass on the benefits of the new GST rates to consumers starting today. The Prime Minister believes that we must embrace self-reliance, meaning ‘Swadeshi’. We must embrace indigenous products made in India, in Gujarat, and make them available for sale,” the Chief Minister told the media after flagging off the ambulances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation via video conferencing, on Sunday, extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the commencement of Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti.

He remarked that from the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking a significant step forward in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The Prime Minister said that implementation of Next Generation GST reforms marks the beginning of a GST Bachat Utsav(Savings Festival) across India.

He emphasized that this festival will enhance savings and make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items.

PM Modi noted that the benefits of this savings festival will reach the poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

He remarked that in this festive season, every household will experience increased happiness and sweetness. Extending his congratulations, the Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to crores of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and the GST Savings Festival. He underscored that these reforms will accelerate India’s growth story, simplify business operations, make investments more attractive, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the race for development.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy, and is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.