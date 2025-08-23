‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday categorically ruled out joining hands with the BJP and RSS, asserting his unflinching commitment to the Congress party.

Talking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, “My blood is Congress, and my life is Congress. I am entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the party in the state, and I unambiguously stand with the party.”

The explanation follows after Shivakumar sang the RSS’s anthem “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome” at the Karnataka Assembly, an action which triggered widespread speculations regarding his political agendas. The episode also prompted BJP leaders to tease Congress over its earlier criticism of the RSS.

Shivakumar clarified that chanting the anthem was in connection with research on political parties, such as the BJP, JDS, and RSS. “There has been no consideration of me joining hands directly or indirectly. I still study the BJP and JDS as political parties. Likewise, I studied RSS as well,” he further said.

Emphasizing the value of knowing the allies and rivals in politics, Shivakumar observed, “A political leader should know who my friends are and who my enemies are. I have studied history of RSS for the same reason. Every organisation will have some virtues, and we should watch and learn from them.”

DK Shivakumar criticised RSS

He also mentioned that the RSS has spent a significant amount of money in Karnataka’s schools and colleges to reach every child in every district and every taluk, directing emphasis again to politicians’ awareness of what is being done by other organisations.

With this statement Shivakumar ended speculation with regard to any potential deal with the BJP or RSS confirming his intent for a strong Congress party in Karnataka. The situation is taking place amid ongoing speculation about a possible leadership dispute between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the deputy. Shivakumar, however, recently rubbished such speculation, saying, “The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala). It is not good to speak again and again. When an answer has been provided, asking the same thing repeatedly is unnecessary.”

Shivakumar continues to address governance issues. In a very significant highlight of his week, he now told the Legislative Council that he has provided information that the long-awaited BBMP elections will take place, as ward delimitation is expected to be concluded by November 1, 2025 under the new 2024 Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.

