LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row

‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed rumours of joining BJP-RSS after singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly, stressing, “My blood is Congress, my life is Congress,” and reaffirmed his loyalty to the party.

DK Shivakumar shuts down BJP-RSS rumours after anthem row. (ANI Photo)
DK Shivakumar shuts down BJP-RSS rumours after anthem row. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 23, 2025 08:15:13 IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday categorically ruled out joining hands with the BJP and RSS, asserting his unflinching commitment to the Congress party.

Talking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, “My blood is Congress, and my life is Congress. I am entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the party in the state, and I unambiguously stand with the party.”

The explanation follows after Shivakumar sang the RSS’s anthem “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome” at the Karnataka Assembly, an action which triggered widespread speculations regarding his political agendas. The episode also prompted BJP leaders to tease Congress over its earlier criticism of the RSS.

Shivakumar clarified that chanting the anthem was in connection with research on political parties, such as the BJP, JDS, and RSS. “There has been no consideration of me joining hands directly or indirectly. I still study the BJP and JDS as political parties. Likewise, I studied RSS as well,” he further said.

Emphasizing the value of knowing the allies and rivals in politics, Shivakumar observed, “A political leader should know who my friends are and who my enemies are. I have studied history of RSS for the same reason. Every organisation will have some virtues, and we should watch and learn from them.”

DK Shivakumar criticised RSS

He also mentioned that the RSS has spent a significant amount of money in Karnataka’s schools and colleges to reach every child in every district and every taluk, directing emphasis again to politicians’ awareness of what is being done by other organisations.
With this statement Shivakumar ended speculation with regard to any potential deal with the BJP or RSS confirming his intent for a strong Congress party in Karnataka. The situation is taking place amid ongoing speculation about a possible leadership dispute between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the deputy. Shivakumar, however, recently rubbished such speculation, saying, “The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala). It is not good to speak again and again. When an answer has been provided, asking the same thing repeatedly is unnecessary.”

Shivakumar continues to address governance issues. In a very significant highlight of his week, he now told the Legislative Council that he has provided information that the long-awaited BBMP elections will take place, as ward delimitation is expected to be concluded by November 1, 2025 under the new 2024 Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.

ALSO READ: ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’: DK Shivakumar’s RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly Sparks Political Tension

Tags: BJP-RSS Alliancedk shivakumarkarnataka newsRSS Anthem

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row
‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row
‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row
‘My Blood Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Quashes BJP-RSS Alliance Rumours After RSS Anthem Row

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?