‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral

A video from Pokhara has surfaced during the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal, showing an Indian woman pleading for help. The woman, identified as Upasana Gill, claimed that protesters set fire to the hotel where she was staying. She said she was at a spa when a mob carrying sticks chased her, forcing her to run for safety.

Gill added that she had come to Nepal to host a volleyball league and lost all her belongings when the hotel burned down. In her video message, Gill said, “My name is Upasana Gill, and I request the Indian Embassy to please help us. The hotel where I stayed has been set on fire, and I lost everything. People ran behind me with sticks, and I barely escaped.”

She explained that the situation in Pokhara had worsened, with fires on roads and mobs targeting everyone, including tourists. Gill said several Indian nationals were stranded with her and appealed for urgent evacuation.

Protests Expand Beyond Social Media Ban

The protests, which began against the ban on 26 social media apps, quickly grew into a larger movement against alleged corruption in the government. Demonstrators stormed government offices, set the Parliament building on fire, and targeted homes of leaders.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after two days of violence, while the government lifted the ban late on Monday. At least 19 people lost their lives earlier, with the toll now rising further as unrest spreads.

Indian Embassy Issues Travel Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu released an advisory urging citizens to defer travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. It advised Indian nationals already in Nepal to remain indoors, avoid public places, and follow safety instructions issued by Nepalese authorities. The embassy also shared emergency helpline numbers for assistance: +977-9808602881 and +977-9810326134, both available for calls and WhatsApp. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi repeated the advisory, emphasising safety first for Indian nationals.

Tourists Return from Nepal Amid Unrest

Many Indian tourists cut short their trips and returned through the India-Nepal border at Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj. Several flights from India to Kathmandu were cancelled due to the ongoing unrest. Tourists narrated how they had to deplane or stay overnight in lodges before returning.

A group of 60 senior citizens from Bhopal had planned to visit Pashupatinath Temple but were forced to abandon their journey midway. Many travellers described the tense environment and thanked authorities for helping them return.

