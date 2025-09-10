LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral

‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral

An Indian woman stranded in Pokhara has appealed for urgent help as violent Gen Z protests sweep Nepal. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued a travel advisory and shared emergency contact numbers for citizens.

Indian Tourist In Nepal Calls For Help
Indian Tourist In Nepal Calls For Help

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 10, 2025 11:47:48 IST

A video from Pokhara has surfaced during the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal, showing an Indian woman pleading for help. The woman, identified as Upasana Gill, claimed that protesters set fire to the hotel where she was staying. She said she was at a spa when a mob carrying sticks chased her, forcing her to run for safety.

Gill added that she had come to Nepal to host a volleyball league and lost all her belongings when the hotel burned down. In her video message, Gill said, “My name is Upasana Gill, and I request the Indian Embassy to please help us. The hotel where I stayed has been set on fire, and I lost everything. People ran behind me with sticks, and I barely escaped.”

She explained that the situation in Pokhara had worsened, with fires on roads and mobs targeting everyone, including tourists. Gill said several Indian nationals were stranded with her and appealed for urgent evacuation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prafful Garg (@praffulgarg)

Protests Expand Beyond Social Media Ban

The protests, which began against the ban on 26 social media apps, quickly grew into a larger movement against alleged corruption in the government. Demonstrators stormed government offices, set the Parliament building on fire, and targeted homes of leaders.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after two days of violence, while the government lifted the ban late on Monday. At least 19 people lost their lives earlier, with the toll now rising further as unrest spreads.

Indian Embassy Issues Travel Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu released an advisory urging citizens to defer travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. It advised Indian nationals already in Nepal to remain indoors, avoid public places, and follow safety instructions issued by Nepalese authorities. The embassy also shared emergency helpline numbers for assistance: +977-9808602881 and +977-9810326134, both available for calls and WhatsApp. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi repeated the advisory, emphasising safety first for Indian nationals.

Tourists Return from Nepal Amid Unrest

Many Indian tourists cut short their trips and returned through the India-Nepal border at Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj. Several flights from India to Kathmandu were cancelled due to the ongoing unrest. Tourists narrated how they had to deplane or stay overnight in lodges before returning.

A group of 60 senior citizens from Bhopal had planned to visit Pashupatinath Temple but were forced to abandon their journey midway. Many travellers described the tense environment and thanked authorities for helping them return.

Must Read: Nepal Unrest: Did THIS Soft Drink Brand Funded The GenZ Protest In Nepal?

Tags: Indians In NepalNepal GenZ Protest

RELATED News

‘We Are The Fire..’: Nepal Head Boy’s Speech Goes Viral Amid Nepal Violent Protests
Delhi Special Cell Busts Espionage Module Linked To ISI, Arrests Nepali citizen
NewsX Exclusive | GST Reform Is A Process Overhaul, Not Just A Consumption Boost: Sanjeev Sanyal
Nepal Unrest: Did THIS Soft Drink Brand Fund The GenZ Protest In Nepal?
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?

LATEST NEWS

UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key OUT: How to Donwload With Direct Link
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Ruling Netflix Charts Despite Massive 43% Viewership Drop From Part 1
Meet Nepal’s Richest Man, One Trip Changed His Life And Made Him Start His Own Company, Now Gives Tough Competition To Maggi, Net Worth Is…
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE Will See Shubman Gill Clashing With A Forgotten Childhood Friend, Who Is He?
The Bengal Files Box Office Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Takes A Nosedive, Manages To Collect Only Rs 9.36 crore
Kajol Slapped Her Male Co-Star In Debut Film, Recalls ‘It Was Just Not Working’, Who Was THIS Actor?
‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral
IND vs UAE Live Streaming: Pitch Report Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Mridul Tiwari’s Explosive Clash Turns Physical, Leaving Housemates Shocked And Divided
Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Turns One, Actress Marks The Big Occasion With Homemade Chocolate Cake
‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral
‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral
‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral
‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS