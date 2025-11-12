LIVE TV
Home > India > Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV On Police Radar, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

Authorities have issued a high alert for a red Ford EcoSport (DL10CK0458) suspected to be linked to the Red Fort car blast. The NIA and Delhi Police are intensifying operations across NCR, tracing a possible larger terror network behind the deadly explosion.

Red EcoSport on Police Radar: Delhi on Edge After Red Fort Blast (Pc: X)
Red EcoSport on Police Radar: Delhi on Edge After Red Fort Blast (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 12, 2025 17:24:20 IST

A red Ford EcoSport SUV has been summoned as an alert by the law enforcement agencies who have increased their efforts to apprehend the culprits and are already doing so following the tragic explosion of a car near the Red Fort in Delhi that killed numerous people. This important turn of events indicates that there might be a bigger ring of culprits involved than what was presumed and they might have used another car for their restaurant or logistics in connection with the attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police are on their highest alert, concentrating their resources on the entire National Capital Region (NCR) and the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. All police officers who are on duty have been given very clear orders to stop the vehicle immediately and secure it if there are any signs of it.

 High-Value Target Vehicle

The ongoing multi-agency investigation has, at last, pinpointed the vehicle involved by its registration number, DL10CK0458. The red Ford EcoSport is now regarded as crucial evidence that links it to the perpetrators and their actions. The large-scale search operation is an indication of how seriously the authorities are considering the option of a bigger, pre-planned terror module.

The security measures have been significantly heightened at all state borders, important installations, and transport hubs, which corresponded to the increased security risk in the national capital. The spotlight is on the second car’s ownership and movement history to break down the entire terror cell.

Tracing the Terror Network

The notification regarding the EcoSport is given along with the larger probe into a sophisticated terror module that is supposedly linked to radicalised people, among whom there are some professionals. The Hyundai i20 was the first vehicle to be blown up. The finding of a second car, the red EcoSport, indicates a certain level of operational planning, perhaps the transportation of explosives or people.

The authorities are carefully scrutinizing the CCTV footage and vehicle registration records to trace the entire terror network’s moves and connections. The aim still is to catch all the people involved and eliminate any coming security threat to the public and the nation.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 5:24 PM IST
