‘Nanga Parade Niklega’: YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari Alleges Attack And Rape Threats By A ‘Mob Of 500’ During Protest At Delhi University- Who Is She?

A protest at Delhi University’s North Campus turned controversial after YouTuber and self-described journalist Ruchi Tiwari alleged that she was attacked and threatened by a “mob of nearly 500 people” while covering a demonstration related to the UGC Equity Regulations.

Tiwari claimed that members of the crowd not only assaulted her but also whispered rape threats, including the chilling remark, “aaj tu chal, tera nanga parade niklega,” during the chaos. The incident has since triggered sharp reactions from rival student groups and ignited debate over campus safety and media freedom.

What Happened at Delhi University?

The scuffle reportedly broke out at the Arts Faculty during a protest over the UGC Equity Regulations. According to Tiwari, tensions escalated after some individuals in the crowd questioned her about her full name and caste identity.

Speaking to ANI, she said she was present as a journalist to cover the protest when the confrontation began. “Video is everywhere, people can judge by themselves as to who provoked whom,” she stated, maintaining that she did not instigate the clash.

Tiwari alleged that a large group surrounded her, held her by the arms and neck, tore her clothes, and inappropriately touched her. She further claimed that some women in the crowd whispered rape threats in her ears and that a man appeared to signal others to take her away, raising fears of abduction.

Calling it “an attempt to murder,” Tiwari said she fell unconscious during the incident and accused the police of inaction.

Allegations of Caste Targeting

Tiwari alleged that she was targeted because she is a Brahmin. According to her statement, the crowd’s hostility intensified after her caste identity was mentioned.

She described those involved as “goons” rather than students and accused them of spreading “fake narrations and fake allegations” to justify the incident.

The alleged caste angle has added another layer of controversy to the episode, especially given the sensitive nature of caste discourse on university campuses.

Who Is Ruchi Tiwari?

Ruchi Tiwari identifies herself as a ground reporter and independent journalist. She runs a YouTube channel titled Breaking Opinion, where she regularly uploads videos covering political debates, protests, religion, caste issues, and social controversies.

Her channel features hundreds of videos and has garnered a significant subscriber base. Tiwari often reports from protest sites and public gatherings, frequently engaging directly with participants.

In recent days, she had also faced criticism from some student groups, who accused her of provocative questioning and mocking Dalit students in previous videos. One of her recent YouTube Shorts, titled “They want reservation but say don’t indulge in casteism,” had sparked online debate.

ABVP Blames Left Groups

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the alleged attack, calling it an assault on media freedom.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma described the incident as a “cowardly act” and accused Left-affiliated groups of encouraging violence. He demanded strict action from the Delhi Police and university administration, stating that such incidents reflect “the true character of Left-wing politics.”

AISA Rejects Allegations

Meanwhile, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has strongly denied the allegations. AISA national general secretary Prasenjeet Kumar claimed that the chaos began when Tiwari allegedly pushed another YouTuber from the Bahujan community.

According to AISA, students had gathered peacefully in support of the UGC regulations and were not involved in any deliberate assault. The group accused ABVP of attempting to create a charged atmosphere and alleged that their members were also targeted during the commotion.

Investigation and Political Fallout

As videos of the incident circulate widely on social media, calls for an impartial investigation have grown louder. Both sides have traded accusations, with each blaming the other for inciting violence.

The Delhi Police and university authorities have yet to issue a detailed public statement clarifying the sequence of events.

The controversy has reignited conversations about campus politics, caste tensions, and the safety of journalists covering student protests.

Whether the allegations of assault and rape threats are substantiated through official investigation remains to be seen, but the incident has already become a flashpoint in Delhi University’s politically charged campus environment.

