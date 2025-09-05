LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > India > National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved

National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved

National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 18:05:08 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Gujarat government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is aiming to increase the number of government libraries across the state, understanding the value of reading, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a release on Friday.

According to the release, to nurture a love for reading among the people of Gujarat, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched Vanche Gujarat Abhiyan in 2010. During his tenure, he aimed to enrich every library in the state with a diverse collection of books.

Last year, a landmark decision was taken to set up 64 government libraries at the taluka level, covering 50 talukas in 21 districts and 14 talukas in 7 tribal districts. Out of these, 53 government libraries are already operational, while work on 11 is ongoing. Today, 197 government libraries are functional across Gujarat, and this year the state government has approved the construction of 71 more libraries at the taluka level.

With this effort, soon every taluka in Gujarat will have its own government library. It is important to note that September 6 is observed every year as ‘National Read a Book Day’. This day motivates everyone to set aside time to enjoy reading. The day aims to inspire people to develop a love for reading and incorporate it into their daily lives.

A total of 197 government libraries are currently operational in Gujarat. This includes 33 District Libraries and 150 Taluka Libraries, along with central libraries, mobile libraries, the State Central Reserve Book Depository, the State Art Library, and libraries dedicated to women.

Government libraries across Gujarat continue to inspire citizens to read. On average, over 500 people visit the state’s central libraries every day, while over 150 readers visit the district libraries daily. In district libraries with reading facilities, over 250 readers visit daily, while more than 100 readers do so at taluka libraries every day.

To encourage a love for reading among the tribal communities in the state, libraries have been established in all tribal talukas. A total of 14 libraries have been established across seven tribal districts, allowing the tribal population to enjoy reading. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhupendra-patelbookgujaratLibrariesnational-read-a-book-daypm modi’vanche-gujarat-abhiyan

RELATED News

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved
National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved
National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved
National Read a Book Day: 197 govt libraries operational across Gujarat, construction of 71 more approved

QUICK LINKS