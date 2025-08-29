National Sports Day 2025: History, Significance And One Hour Sports Campaign, Explained

India observes National Sports Day on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Born in 1905, he is regarded as one of the greatest field hockey players of all time. Dhyan Chand’s unmatched stickwork brought India global recognition during the golden era of Olympic dominance from 1928 to 1936. His legacy inspired India’s continued success, including Olympic gold medals in 1948, 1952, 1956, and a comeback gold in 1964. National Sports Day highlights his contribution and the role of sports in building India’s identity on the global stage.

Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we remember Major Dhyan Chand and his unmatched contribution to Indian hockey. His spirit continues to inspire India’s journey towards sporting excellence.#MoPNG pic.twitter.com/yC4EHMz004 — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) August 29, 2025

Theme of National Sports Day 2025

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the theme for 2025 under the Fit India Mission. A national campaign, ‘Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main’, will run from August 29 to 31. The campaign encourages citizens to dedicate at least 60 minutes daily to physical activity.

The initiative aims to promote healthier lifestyles and create awareness about lifestyle-related diseases. By urging people to spend one hour on physical fitness, the government continues its mission to integrate sports and wellness into daily lives, ensuring participation from schools, institutions, and citizens nationwide.

Ministry Highlights Benefits of Fitness

PIB issued a statement to highlight the campaign’s importance. The ministry underlined how fitness must become a habit for every citizen. “The movement seeks to spread awareness about the importance of dedicating at least 60 minutes daily to physical activity for preventing lifestyle diseases,” said the ministry in the PIB release.

The campaign links directly with Fit India Mission’s long-term goal of encouraging sports culture and physical well-being.

When Did National Sports Day Begin?

India celebrated National Sports Day for the first time in 2012. Since then, the day has evolved into a platform to showcase the importance of sports and fitness in national growth. Every year, citizens mark the day with different fitness-related programs, awareness drives, and participation in sports events. Schools, universities, and government institutions organise campaigns and tournaments. The observance has become a reminder of India’s sporting heritage and the growing need to promote a healthier nation. Through this day, the government and citizens continue to carry forward the values of discipline, teamwork, and national pride.

