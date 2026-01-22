LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
Home > India > Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

An 80-year-old man from Navi Mumbai lost ₹4.38 crore in a chilling digital arrest scam after fraudsters posing as police and central agencies used fake FIRs, RBI letters and Supreme Court notices to trap him.

80-year-old resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of ₹4.38 crore in a “digital arrest” scam (IMAGE: CANVA)
80-year-old resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of ₹4.38 crore in a “digital arrest” scam (IMAGE: CANVA)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 22, 2026 21:40:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

An 80-year-old man from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, lost ₹4.38 crore in a “digital arrest” scam, and in a strange twist, the scammers even put ₹1.02 crore back into his account partway through.

You Might Be Interested In

Digital Arrest Scam: Navi Mumbai Senior Citizen Loses ₹4.38 Crore

It all started on November 18. He got a call from someone claiming to work for “Cyber Data Protection of India.” The caller said someone had used his Aadhaar card to get a mobile number illegally, and supposedly, there was already a police case filed against him in Nashik.

This was just the beginning. After that first call, more people called, pretending to be from different investigation agencies—Nashik police, the crime branch, even central agencies.

You Might Be Interested In

They told him his Aadhaar details had been used by a terrorist to open a bank account for money laundering. They said there was an arrest warrant out for him, but because of his age, they were holding off for now.

How Cyber Criminals Targeted a Navi Mumbai Retiree

To make it all seem real, the scammers sent him fake FIRs, RBI letters, Enforcement Directorate notices, and even what looked like Supreme Court documents, all via WhatsApp. Everything looked official. They also made him join a video call and told him not to talk to anyone about it. They said it was a matter of national security.

By that point, the retired director from Jaipur was completely panicked. The scammers told him to withdraw all his savings and investments, then transfer the money to “RBI verification accounts.” Thinking he was in serious trouble, he did exactly as they said.

WhatsApp FIRs, Fake Supreme Court Notices

Then, on November 24, something unusual happened. ₹1.02 crore showed up in his account. The scammers told him to send details of that transaction and move the money to other accounts.

According to a senior cyber police officer, this money wasn’t his. It was stolen from other cyber fraud victims his account was just being used as a “mule” to move the money around.

He made several transfers to various accounts between November 26, 2025, and January 9, 2026, convinced he was following official procedures. The scam finally came to light when the Bank of Maharashtra froze his account after Nagpur City Cyber Police flagged suspicious activity linked to cybercrime.

Once he realized what happened, he went to the authorities and filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on January 10, then gave his statement at the local Cyber Police Station. Police confirmed he lost a total of ₹4,38,62,210.

Now, there’s a case against unknown people for impersonation, cheating, forgery, and IT Act violations. Police are tracing the bank accounts, phone numbers, and IP addresses involved.

MUST READ: Who Was Pathiram Manjhi? Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Gets Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 9:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: digital arresthome-hero-pos-13latest crime newslatest viral newsnavi mumbai

RELATED News

OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

Manipur Horror: Masked Men Abduct A Meitei Man Visiting His Kuki-Zo Wife, Kill Him While He Pleads For Life On Camera

Who Is Amulya Rattan? 21-Year-Old Content Creator Faces Backlash After Accusing A Passerby Of Disrupting Her Video In Public Space; Netizens React | WATCH

Who Was Pathiram Manjhi? Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Gets Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

Designed for the Way You Live: Domicil’s Curated Design Edit for 2026

Vocational Education vs Distance Education: Which One Truly Builds a Career? MIT University Sikkim Explains

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Adani Total Gas 9M And Q3FY26 Results, PNG Household Increased To 10.5 Lakh Homes

Why Trump’s Iran Threats at Davos Are Raising Fears of Wider Conflict? POTUS’ Stark Message Sparks Global Concern

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why
Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why
Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why
Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS