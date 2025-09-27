LIVE TV
Amit Shah Meets BJP Workers in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Polls, Dilip Jaiswal Targets Priyanka Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with BJP workers in Samastipur and Araria districts during his two-day Bihar tour, providing instructions for upcoming Assembly elections. BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal emphasized NDA’s aim for a two-thirds majority and took a jibe at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of praising abuses against Biharis during her visit.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 11:39:35 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Sarairanjan in the Samastipur district, and Forbesganj near Jogbani in the Araria district, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, party State President Dilip Jaiswal said.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal stated that Amit Shah is providing instructions for the upcoming polls, and NDA workers are working towards securing a two-thirds majority in the Assembly.

He said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Bihar, and is meeting district workers. Yesterday, he met 300 workers in Bettiah, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Sivan and Saran. After that, he chaired a meeting with senior party leaders.”

“Today, he has a meeting with party workers in Sarairanjan in Samastipur, Forbesganj near Jogbani in the Araria district. He is delivering instructions for the upcoming elections. The BJP and NDA workers are showing enthusiasm and working with unity to win more than two-thirds majority in the Assembly,” Jaiswal told reporters.

Amit Shah is on a two-day tour of Bihar on September 26-27, during which he is holding several meetings and addressing party workers.

Meanwhile, Dilip Jaiswal took a jibe at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, over her Bihar visit on Friday, and accused her of praising the abuses hurled at the people of the State.

He said, “She remembered Bihar after five years. Now that elections are ahead, she is visiting Bihar. Priyanka Gandhi claps when Biharis are abused in Delhi and Punjab. Kis muh se aap Bihar aa rahe hain (How come are you visiting Bihar)?”

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, arguing that it is an “attempt to buy” votes rather than giving respect to the women.

Addressing a public rally in Patna, she said, “You have to see which party is giving you respect. Respect doesn’t mean giving you Rs 10,000 just 10 days before the election. That’s an attempt to buy. You will be respected when you receive a fair monthly salary, when the government helps you stand on your own feet, when your daughters go to school and feel safe.” (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS