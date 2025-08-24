‘Neither Rahul Gandhi Nor Udhayanidhi Will Come To Power’, Says Amit Shah In Tirunelveli, Targets MK Stalin

While addressing a party function in Tirunelveli, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a direct attack at DMK and Congress. This comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls that are going to be held on next year. Amit Shah has accused both the parties for practicing dynasty politics. Shah clarified that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s only agenda is to make his son Udhayanidhi Stalin Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and that Sonia Gandhi wanted her son Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

Shah said while addressing party workers, “Stalin ji has only one agenda to make his son the Chief Minister. Sonia Gandhi has only one agenda to make her son the Prime Minister. But I want to tell both of them, neither Rahul Gandhi can become the Prime Minister nor Udhayanidhi can become the Chief Minister. NDA’s victory is sure in both locations”.

The Karyakartas of @BJP4TamilNadu are all geared up to oust the corrupt and atrocious DMK rule. Here are glimpses from the ‘Booth Karyakarta Sammelan’ held in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AkQ31XSHlk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2025

The Home Minister further alleged that the DMK was running “the most corrupt government in the country” and contrasted it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, which he said draws inspiration from Tamil classic Thirukkural. Shah also defended the BJP-AIADMK alliance, saying it was “not just a political arrangement, but a partnership to improve the lives of Tamilians.” Referring to corruption charges against senior DMK leaders like K. Ponmudy and the imprisoned minister V. Senthil Balaji, he asked how such leaders could have any moral justification in continuing to hold office.

Actor Vijay Gives Hint of Contesting from Madurai

On the other hand, Vijay, who is an actor turned politician, has become a political sensation after his massive Maanadu (conference) in Madurai, which saw a reported turnout of almost four lakh people. During the conference, Vijay announced that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), treats the BJP as its “ideological enemy” and dropped significant hints regarding contesting from the Madurai East constituency in the 2026 elections.

His words have resonated with street corner voters, particularly women farm workers and contract labourers, who are disappointed with both the DMK and AIADMK. “We have voted for Rising Sun and Two Leaves. But this time, it’s for Vijay,” said Sachi, a farm worker, using the election symbol of AIADMK and DMK. Another worker, Mallika, put in her words: “Since MGR, there’s no one like Vijay who treats people as his own.”

Madurai East has been a typical swing constituency with power shifting among the AIADMK, DMK and Left since it was created. With Vijay entering the picture, the overall context of Madurai will likely change the political arena of Tamil Nadu.

