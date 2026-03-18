Nepal Helicopter Crash Video: Chopper Enroute From Kathmandu Reduced To Rubble After Overturning On Hilly Farmland While Attempting To Land, Injures 1, Pilot Safe

Nepal Helicopter Crash: A helicopter crash occurred during landing in eastern Nepal, leaving one person injured. The Air Dynaty chopper went down while attempting to land in a field in Khotang district, officials confirmed.

“The helicopter crashed while landing in the farmland. It was carrying a dead body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. More details are due,” Rekha Kandel, Chief District Officer of Khotang District, told ANI over the phone.







Nepal Helicopter Crash: 5 Onboard, 1 Injured

As per the company, the helicopter had flown for the district with 5 passengers on board. The helicopter with the registration sign 9N-ASQ crashed and landed at around 11:51 AM in Khotang.

“One passenger on board the helicopter has been injured. The pilot and other passengers are not injured. Another helicopter with registration number 9N-ANA has also been dispatched for the rescue of the injured passenger,” the helicopter company announced in a statement.

As per the preliminary investigation, the helicopter might have crashed due to high winds or the dust accumulated during landing.

As per the company pilot, Sabin Thapa was on board the helicopter.

Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)

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