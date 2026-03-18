Nepal Helicopter Crash Video: Chopper Enroute From Kathmandu Reduced To Rubble After Overturning On Hilly Farmland While Attempting To Land, Injures 1, Pilot Safe

Nepal Helicopter Crash: A helicopter crash occurred during landing in eastern Nepal, leaving one person injured. The Air Dynaty chopper went down while attempting to land in a field in Khotang district, officials confirmed.
“The helicopter crashed while landing in the farmland. It was carrying a dead body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. More details are due,” Rekha Kandel, Chief District Officer of Khotang District, told ANI over the phone.
🚨DRAMATIC VIDEO OF HELICOPTER CRASH IN NEPAL
A helicopter crashed in Khotang District of Nepal, while landing in the farmland.
The helicopter was carrying a body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties has been recorded. #nepal #planecrash #breaking pic.twitter.com/IxTQ3pJSA4
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) March 18, 2026
Nepal Helicopter Crash: 5 Onboard, 1 Injured
As per the company, the helicopter had flown for the district with 5 passengers on board. The helicopter with the registration sign 9N-ASQ crashed and landed at around 11:51 AM in Khotang.
“One passenger on board the helicopter has been injured. The pilot and other passengers are not injured. Another helicopter with registration number 9N-ANA has also been dispatched for the rescue of the injured passenger,” the helicopter company announced in a statement.
As per the preliminary investigation, the helicopter might have crashed due to high winds or the dust accumulated during landing.
As per the company pilot, Sabin Thapa was on board the helicopter.
Further details are awaited.
(Inputs from ANI)
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.