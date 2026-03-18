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Home > Regionals News > Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

Pune to see light rain, thunderstorms over next 48 hours; IMD issues alert as seasonal shift brings brief showers, gusty winds

Pune to see light rain, thunderstorms over next 48 hours. (Photo: ANI)
Pune to see light rain, thunderstorms over next 48 hours. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 18, 2026 16:06:47 IST

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Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

Pune is set to witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an advisory for March 18 and 19.

The development comes amid unstable weather conditions across Maharashtra, where contrasting patterns are being observed in different regions.

According to IMD officials, parts of Pune may experience short spells of rain, cloud build-up, and occasional thunderstorm activity.

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However, the rainfall is expected to be brief and isolated, meaning it may not affect the entire city uniformly. Some areas could see sudden showers, while others remain dry.

Why there is a seasonal shift?

Meteorologists attribute this shift to changing seasonal patterns, a common phenomenon in March when winter transitions into summer. Rising daytime temperatures combined with slight moisture in the atmosphere create conditions favourable for thundercloud formation, leading to sudden but short-lived rain and thunderstorms.

While Pune is likely to see only mild weather activity, other parts of the state, particularly Vidarbha and Marathwada, are under a Yellow Alert due to the possibility of moderate rainfall, gusty winds (30–40 km/h), and even hailstorms. This is being linked to a Western Disturbance affecting northern parts of India, which is influencing weather systems across Maharashtra.

What about Mumbai and Thane?

In contrast, cities like Mumbai and Thane are expected to remain largely dry but humid, with temperatures ranging between 34°C and 36°C, leading to discomfort. Pune and Nashik, meanwhile, will continue to see rising daytime temperatures, despite the brief rain activity.

What Pune Residents Should Know

Residents are advised to be prepared for sudden weather changes, including brief rain, gusty winds, and cloudy skies over the next two days. While no major disruption is anticipated, it is advisable to exercise caution during thunderstorms, especially when outdoors. Temporary fluctuations in temperature and visibility may also occur during rain spells.

Experts note that such short-duration weather disturbances are typical for March and usually pass quickly. The current spell is expected to subside soon, with dry conditions returning from March 20 onwards, accompanied by a rise in temperatures by 2–3°C.

Farmers across affected regions have also been advised to take precautions against unseasonal rain, including safeguarding harvested crops and avoiding open areas during lightning activity.

Overall, Pune’s weather will remain dynamic but manageable, with brief showers offering temporary relief from the rising heat before summer conditions intensify again.

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First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

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Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know
Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know
Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know
Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

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