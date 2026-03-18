Who Was Chittari Vaishnavi? ‘Found In A Pool Of Blood’, Telangana Husband Killed 20-Year-Old Pregnant YouTuber Wife A Month After She Announced Pregnancy On Her Channel

A shocking incident from Telangana has triggered widespread outrage after 20-year-old pregnant YouTuber Chittari Vaishnavi was allegedly murdered by her husband in Madhapur village of Jagtial district.

The young vlogger, who had recently shared the news of her pregnancy with her followers, was found lying in a pool of blood at her residence, with police naming her husband as the prime accused in the case.

Who Was Chittari Vaishnavi?

Chittari Vaishnavi was a rising village vlogger who had built a steady following on social media through her relatable family content. She had around 50,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 91,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly shared glimpses of her daily life.

Her videos often featured her husband, documenting their relationship and personal milestones, which resonated with a growing audience.

Pregnancy Announcement Before Tragedy

Just a month before her death, Vaishnavi had announced her pregnancy through a video on her YouTube channel. Days before the incident, she posted a vlog about a doctor’s visit, expressing happiness about her health update.

In what would become her final message to followers, she said that her scan had gone well and that she would soon return to creating content, adding an emotional layer to the tragedy that followed.

What Happened on the Day of the Incident

According to police, Vaishnavi was found at her home on Monday morning in a critically injured state, covered in blood. Reports suggest that her mother and aunt saw her husband fleeing the scene on a motorcycle moments before they discovered her body.

The disturbing circumstances surrounding her death have left the local community in shock.

Details of the Murder

Investigators have revealed that Vaishnavi was allegedly strangled before being attacked with a knife. She sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to her neck and chest.

Police officials have stated that the brutality of the attack indicates a violent altercation preceding the crime. Her husband, identified as Gandam Hari, has been named as the prime accused and remains absconding.

Marriage, Conflict and Allegations

The couple had been married for about ten months after a love relationship that reportedly faced opposition from the husband’s family.

Due to ongoing tensions, they had moved into Vaishnavi’s home and were living separately. Preliminary investigations indicate that an argument late at night may have escalated into the fatal incident.

Vaishnavi’s father has alleged that she faced harassment over dowry from her husband and his family. He also claimed that her growing popularity on social media had become a source of conflict within the marriage. These allegations are now part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigation and Police Action

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, who has been on the run since the incident.

A formal complaint has been filed by Vaishnavi’s father at the Korutla police station. Authorities are also examining whether any family members of the accused were involved in aiding or abetting the crime. The accused is reported to have been working at a local private hospital.

A Life Cut Short

Vaishnavi’s death has sparked conversations around domestic violence and the hidden struggles behind seemingly happy social media lives. Her videos, once filled with moments of joy and anticipation for her future, now stand in stark contrast to the tragic circumstances of her death. The case continues to draw attention due to her young age, pregnancy, and growing digital presence.

ALSO READ: Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight