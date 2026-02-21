LIVE TV
Nepal-Like Plot To Defame India: Delhi Police Tells Court On Shirtless Protest By Indian Youth Congress Workers At AI Summit, 4 Sent To 5-day Custody

Nepal-Like Plot To Defame India: Delhi Police Tells Court On Shirtless Protest By Indian Youth Congress Workers At AI Summit, 4 Sent To 5-day Custody

A Delhi court has sent four Indian Youth Congress workers to five days of police custody after a shirtless protest disrupted an AI summit at Bharat Mandapam. Police alleged the demonstration was part of a “deep conspiracy” aimed at defaming India internationally and linked it to a similar protest in Nepal.

Delhi court grants 5-day custody to Youth Congress workers over Bharat Mandapam protest; police allege wider conspiracy. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 21, 2026 15:54:20 IST

Nepal-Like Plot To Defame India: Delhi Police Tells Court On Shirtless Protest By Indian Youth Congress Workers At AI Summit, 4 Sent To 5-day Custody

A Delhi court on Saturday granted five days of police custody to four workers of the Indian Youth Congress who staged a shirtless protest march inside Bharat Mandapam during an AI summit event. Police told the court the protest was part of a wider conspiracy intended to defame India internationally, drawing parallels with a similar demonstration that had taken place in Nepal.

The four arrested individuals, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, were produced before the Patiala House Court on Saturday morning following their arrest in connection with the incident.

Indian Youth Congress Protest: Police Claim ‘Deep Conspiracy’

While seeking remand, the prosecution argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the alleged conspiracy and identify other suspects who had fled the scene. According to the investigating officer, the accused had coordinated their actions despite coming from different locations and had arranged for the printing of T-shirts carrying messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police also informed the court that three police personnel were injured during the incident and that the mobile phones of the accused needed to be recovered to determine whether they had received any funding related to the protest.

The public prosecutor further alleged that the protesters raised anti-national slogans while demonstrating against the India-US trade deal and wore T-shirts displaying anti-government messages.

What Lawyer Representing Indian Youth Congress Protestors Said

Counsel representing the accused opposed the remand request, arguing that the workers were being targeted because of their political affiliation with the opposition. The lawyer maintained that protests occur across the country and asserted that political dissent should not be suppressed in this manner.

Following the disruption, Delhi Police initially detained around 10 members of the youth organisation.

Confirming the incident, ACP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said, “the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest with around 15 people entering the lobby area of Hall No. 5, and raising slogans after removing T-shirts worn under shirts.”

Another police officer stated that the four arrested individuals would be produced before court and that an FIR had been registered invoking several serious charges.

Officials said the accused were involved in a prolonged scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.

Investigation Into Possible Larger Plot

Investigators are examining whether the protest was part of a broader conspiracy. According to sources cited by agencies, the protesters had registered online to obtain QR codes that allowed them entry into the summit venue before staging their demonstration inside Hall No. 5.

Investigators said the accused had initially planned to paste printed stickers on black umbrellas and carry them into the venue. However, they later abandoned the idea.

“They later felt that the black umbrellas might draw the attention of the security personnel manning the gates, so they changed their plan and got the printed stickers placed on T-shirts instead,” reports said.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 3:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS