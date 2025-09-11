LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services

Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services

Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 01:10:20 IST

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protest in Nepal, IndiGo has announced the resumption of its scheduled operations to Kathmandu, along with special relief flights aimed at assisting stranded passengers.

In an official travel advisory, IndiGo said that beginning September 11, it will operate four daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu.

Additionally, the airline plans to operate two special relief flights on the same day, subject to regulatory clearances. These flights will be offered at special fares to ensure passengers can return home with ease.

“In these extraordinary times in Kathmandu, our priority is to reunite you with your loved ones. Starting September 11, IndiGo shall resume 04 daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. In addition, subject to regulatory approvals, two special relief flights will operate the same day, dedicated to bringing our customers home safely,” the airline said in a statement.

“To facilitate ease of travel, these relief flights will be offered at special fares. Your safety and peace of mind remain at the heart of every step we take. Stay tuned to our official channels for further updates,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening.

Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment.

Another 253 patients remain newly admitted. The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109.

In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added. The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police indiscriminately fired upon protesters with live rounds, followed by tear gas.

On Tuesday, KP Oli resigned from his PM’s post as the protests turned violent in Nepal with demonstrators torching the Parliament Building, President’s office and several other government buildings.

The protests began on September 8 after the Nepal government imposed a ban on social media apps. However, the ban was just a triggering point to a widespread movemen that demanded an end to alleged institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indigoindigo-to-resume-flights-to-kathmandukp-oliNepal Protest

RELATED News

Eknath Shinde speaks to stranded Maharashtra tourists in Nepal, assures help for safe return
CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As Vice President On Sept 12, Know The Whole Process
Government’s Strike On Naxalism: One Killed In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Declining Trend Continues
What Modi Said To Qatar Emir Over Israel’s Strike On Doha, Details Here
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance

LATEST NEWS

Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally
India skipper Suryakumar impressed by "phenomenal" Abhishek, UAE captain Waseem rues losing wickets in cluster
"It's always better when we talk": USIBC President Atul Keshap on India-US ties
Chiranjeevi shares adorable picture with Varun Tej's son
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals why he lost weight after 'The Smashing Machine'
MoU inked between India and Mexico for trade boost: Mexico's Business Coordinating Council chief
If Arshdeep…: UAE coach Lalchand underscores quality of India's bowling attack, rues lack of patience from his side
Taurian MPS IPO: Day 2 Numbers Are In, Is This A Red Flag Or A Late Bloomer?
Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services
Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services
Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services
Nepal protest: IndiGo to resume flights to Kathmandu, announces special relief services

QUICK LINKS