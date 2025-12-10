LIVE TV
Nestle India's Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

Nestle India’s Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

Nestlé India: Nestlé India has confirmed that Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Boldina will be stepping down from her position effective January 31, 2026. The company stated on Wednesday that Boldina will move on to a new leadership role within a Nestlé group affiliate, marking a strategic transition after nearly 3 years in the role.

Published: December 10, 2025 18:33:34 IST

Nestlé India: Nestlé India has confirmed that Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Boldina will be stepping down from her position effective January 31, 2026. The company stated on Wednesday that Boldina will move on to a new leadership role within a Nestlé group affiliate, marking a strategic transition after nearly 3 years in the role.

Boldina was appointed CFO in March 2023 and has been associated with the Nestlé group for more than 25 years. Her career spans multiple geographies including Russia and Indonesia, giving her wide-ranging global exposure within the food and beverage giant. Nestlé India said it would announce her successor in due course, as part of a smooth leadership transition.

The development comes at a time when several major consumer companies across India have been reshuffling their senior management amid shifting industry dynamics and changing consumer demand. FMCG giants such as Hindustan Unilever and Britannia have also recently reorganised their top leadership teams following several quarters of slower-than-expected earnings growth.

In October, Nestlé India reported a marginal rise in its second-quarter profit, supported by stabilising urban consumption. The company highlighted improving demand trends for some of its key products, particularly Maggi instant noodles and Nescafé coffee, categories that remain central to Nestlé’s India portfolio. Analysts, however, have noted that rural markets are still recovering gradually, leaving room for improvement in coming quarters.

Boldina’s exit is expected to set off another phase of executive transition for the Indian subsidiary, which continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the Swiss multinational. Industry observers believe Nestlé’s upcoming appointment for the CFO position will be closely watched for clues on the company’s next phase of strategy and expansion in India.

With Nestlé India determined to maintain stability during the transition, the company reiterated that all financial operations and reporting processes will continue without disruption until the new finance chief takes charge.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 6:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS