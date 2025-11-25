LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘New India Neither Fears Nor Bows To Terrorism’: PM Modi Cites Op Sindoor, Says ‘Will Not Compromise On Security’

PM Modi invoked Operation Sindoor at Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Diwas, asserting India’s firm stance against terrorism. He highlighted the Guru’s sacrifice, warned against youth drug abuse, and unveiled a commemorative coin, stamp, and new cultural projects in Kurukshetra.

PM Modi invokes Operation Sindoor at Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Diwas. (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi invokes Operation Sindoor at Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Diwas. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 25, 2025 21:14:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Operation Sindoor, India’s military action following the Pahalgam terror attack to assert that the country has adopted a firm, uncompromising stance against terrorism.

Speaking at the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra, he emphasised that the “new India neither fears nor bows down to terrorism,” underlining the nation’s readiness to respond decisively to any threat.

Modi said that while India continues to advocate brotherhood and peace on global platforms, it remains equally committed to protecting its borders and national security. Calling Operation Sindoor a “glaring example” of India’s resolve, the Prime Minister stressed that the world has witnessed India move ahead with “courage, clarity and full force,” ensuring that the country’s pursuit of peace never comes at the cost of its security.

The unforgettable Operation Sindoor

New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7 this year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed . After four days of heavy drone and missile exchanges, both sides reached an understanding on May 10 to end the hostilities.

During his address, PM Modi also expressed his concern over drug addiction among the youth. PM Modi emphasised the need to adapt Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings to address the drug issue.

“I also want to discuss an issue concerning the youth of our society, an issue that Guru Sahib also expressed concern about. This issue is addiction, the issue of drugs. Drug addiction has severely challenged the dreams of many of our youth. The government is making every effort to eradicate this problem, but it is also a burden on society and families. At such a time, the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur are both an inspiration and a solution for us,” he said.

PM Modi further shared the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur to protect Kashmiri Pandits from the forceful conversion.

“Their life, their sacrifice, and their character are a great source of inspiration. In that era of Mughal invaders, Guru Sahib established an ideal of bravery… During the era of Mughal invaders, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam. Amid this crisis, a group of victims sought assistance from Guru Sahib. At that time, Sri Guru Sahib had replied to those victims that you all should clearly tell Aurangzeb that if Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur accepts Islam, then we will all adopt Islam,” he said.

“The cruel Aurangzeb ordered Guru Tegh Bahadur’s imprisonment. However, Guru Tegh Bahadur himself announced his intention to go to Delhi. Mughal rulers even tempted him, but Guru Tegh Bahadur remained steadfast. He did not compromise on religion and principles. Therefore, to break his spirit and to divert Guru Sahib from the path, three of his companions, Bhai Dyala Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Mati Das Ji, were brutally murdered in front of him. But Guru Sahib remained steadfast. His resolve remained unwavering. He did not abandon the path of religion. In a state of penance, Guru Sahib dedicated his head to the protection of religion,” he added.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, poet, and warrior. On the occasion, PM Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini released a special coin and commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated ‘Panchjanya’, a structure constructed in honour of Lord Krishna’s sacred conch, in Kurukshetra.

PM Modi also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre that features installations depicting significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 9:10 PM IST
