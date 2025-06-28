News Presenter Found Dead at Her Residence in Hyderabad, Police Probe Underway

Hyderabad: A woman journalist named Swetcha, working as a news presenter at a regional Telugu channel, died by suicide at her residence in the Chikkadpally area under the Chikkadpally police station limits in Hyderabad yesterday evening. The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to a police official, “We have received information that a woman named Swetcha, who worked at T News channel, has died by suicide. We are investigating the matter. Further details will be provided later.”

Swetcha’s Father Hints at Possible Foul play

Swetcha’s father, while speaking to the media on Saturday, revealed, “She (Swetcha) had called me on the afternoon of 26th June and had said, ‘Daddy, Purna Chander Rao and I have decided to break up. You come home fast.’ I had another meeting lined up, and so I told her I’d come after finishing it. She called again, following which I immediately rushed to her place. But then she told me that she had to go to the office and asked me to talk with Purna Chander Rao. I said I’d talk to him after knowing her opinion. She mentioned they couldn’t live together due to their previous fights.

‘Their Relationship Started 5 Years Ago’

“Purna Chander Rao is a former employee of T News, where he worked in the capacity of the cultural program in-charge and later as an assistant to Santosh Babu. Their relationship started five years ago. After my daughter started living alone, he would follow her. He promised to divorce his wife and marry my daughter, which led her to continue their relationship. However, when my daughter asked about marriage, he showed no interest, citing family obligations.

“Yesterday, she finally decided to break up with him and took her own life. Chander Rao has a wife and children, and yet he deceived my daughter and possibly many other women by flaunting his wealth. I have filed a complaint against him at the police station,” Swetcha’s father added.

ALSO READ: Journalist Swetcha Found Dead In Hyderabad Home: Suicide Suspected