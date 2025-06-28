Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > News Presenter Found Dead at Her Residence in Hyderabad, Police Probe Underway

News Presenter Found Dead at Her Residence in Hyderabad, Police Probe Underway

Swetcha, a woman journalist working as a news presenter for Telugu news channel T News, was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad's Chikkadpally area, with police confirming suicide as the suspected cause. An investigation is underway. Her father revealed she had recently ended a long-term relationship with former T News employee Purna Chander Rao, who allegedly misled her with false promises of marriage despite being married with children. He claimed that Rao emotionally manipulated Swetcha and possibly other women.

Journalist Swetcha died by suicide in Hyderabad after ending a five-year relationship.
Journalist Swetcha died by suicide in Hyderabad after ending a five-year relationship. Her father accused ex-T News employee Purna Chander Rao of deception; a police investigation is underway. (Image sourced from social media)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 20:13:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Hyderabad: A woman journalist named Swetcha, working as a news presenter at a regional Telugu channel, died by suicide at her residence in the Chikkadpally area under the Chikkadpally police station limits in Hyderabad yesterday evening. The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to a police official, “We have received information that a woman named Swetcha, who worked at T News channel, has died by suicide. We are investigating the matter. Further details will be provided later.”

Swetcha’s Father Hints at Possible Foul play

Swetcha’s father, while speaking to the media on Saturday, revealed, “She (Swetcha) had called me on the afternoon of 26th June and had said, ‘Daddy, Purna Chander Rao and I have decided to break up. You come home fast.’ I had another meeting lined up, and so I told her I’d come after finishing it. She called again, following which I immediately rushed to her place. But then she told me that she had to go to the office and asked me to talk with Purna Chander Rao. I said I’d talk to him after knowing her opinion. She mentioned they couldn’t live together due to their previous fights.

‘Their Relationship Started 5 Years Ago’

“Purna Chander Rao is a former employee of T News, where he worked in the capacity of the cultural program in-charge and later as an assistant to Santosh Babu. Their relationship started five years ago. After my daughter started living alone, he would follow her. He promised to divorce his wife and marry my daughter, which led her to continue their relationship. However, when my daughter asked about marriage, he showed no interest, citing family obligations.

“Yesterday, she finally decided to break up with him and took her own life. Chander Rao has a wife and children, and yet he deceived my daughter and possibly many other women by flaunting his wealth. I have filed a complaint against him at the police station,” Swetcha’s father added.

ALSO READ: Journalist Swetcha Found Dead In Hyderabad Home: Suicide Suspected

Tags: hyderabad journalist deathhyderabad newshyderabad tv presenter death
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?