NEWSX EXCLUSIVE | Man Posing As Ambassador Of Imaginary Nations Busted In Ghaziabad

NewsX was on ground at KB-35, Kavi Nagar, where one man — Harshvardhan Jain — had been living out a bizarre double life, running what he claimed was a consulate of multiple countries. Only catch? None of those countries exist.

From the outside, it looked like just another house in a quiet Ghaziabad neighbourhood. But inside, Jain was allegedly operating what he called the “West Arctic Embassy”, complete with fake diplomatic seals, visa forms, forged Ministry of External Affairs documents — even “diplomatic” passports from imaginary nations like Westarctica, Saborga, Lodonia and Poulvia.

According to UP STF officials, Jain posed as an Ambassador and a Consul for these so-called micronations, and offered “services” — including visa approvals, passport renewals, and job placement abroad.

What’s more shocking — Jain didn’t stop at paperwork.

NewsX accessed images showing luxury cars with diplomatic plates parked inside the compound. When we visited Kavi Nagar Police Station, officers confirmed that not only were four such vehicles seized, but ₹44 lakh cash, foreign currency, 12 fake diplomatic passports, dozens of forged seals, counterfeit press cards, and documents from shell firms were also recovered.

Sources tell NewsX that Jain even had edited photos of himself with top Indian leaders, including the PM and President — presumably to gain credibility.

Senior police officials say he was earlier under the scanner in 2011 for owning illegal satellite phones, with links to Chandraswami and Adnan Khashoggi being re-examined.

The Special Task Force calls this one of the most audacious embassy scams in recent memory

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute