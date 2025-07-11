NIA arrests key member of ISIS Pune sleeper cell for promoting terror activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested another key conspirator wanted in the ISIS Pune sleeper module case. The agency said that Rizwan Ali alias Abu Salma alias Mola is the 11th accused to be arrested in the case and had a reward of Rs three lakh for information leading to his capture.

In a post on X, the agency said the 11th Key Conspirator & Wanted Accused in ISIS Pune Sleeper Module Case Arrested by NIA.”

A Non-Bailable Warrant was also issued against Rizwan by the NIA special court, who was actively involved in promoting the terror activities of the designated foreign terror outfit, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

11 Key Conspirator & Wanted Accused in ISIS Pune Sleeper Module Case Arrested by NIA pic.twitter.com/SOyKLDrikc — NIA India (@NIA_India) July 11, 2025





As part of the anti-India conspiracy of the ISIS, the NIA said, “Rizwan had played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations for use as terrorist hideouts.” “Rizwan was also involved in conducting firing classes and training in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices,” said the NIA.

In this case, 10 other accused have already been arrested and are in judicial custody. The agency said that Rizwan had conspired to commit a series of terror acts to destabilise the country and spread communal disharmony.

All the accused have been charge-sheeted by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The probing agency said in the post that it is continuing with its investigation in the case as part of its efforts to scuttle the ISIS or IS conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in the country through violence and terror, by waging a war against the Government of India.

ALSO READ: A Long-Term Investment Strategy Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore In Telangana Says IT Minister Sridhar Babu