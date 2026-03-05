Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
Home > India > Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Nitish Kumar confirms his entry to the Rajya Sabha, sparking speculation over who could succeed him as the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar confirms his entry to the Rajya Sabha. (Image Credit: ANI)
Nitish Kumar confirms his entry to the Rajya Sabha. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 5, 2026 11:12:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Nitish Kumar confirms his entry to the Rajya Sabha. The move has triggered speculation over who will be next in line for the Bihar Chief Minister’s post.

(This is a breaking news story…)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bihar CMbihar newsNitish KumarNitish Kumar Rajya Sabha

RELATED News

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Nagpur Shock: 4-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned After Grandmother Throws Boiling Water For Spraying Colour On Holi, Child Suffers 45% Burns | Watch

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 5: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Who Could Be the Next CM Of Bihar? Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Triggers High-Stakes Political Drama

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

LATEST NEWS

Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Spiritual leader Omguru makes acting debut with Hindi short film ‘Mind Game’

Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Who Was Nancy Grewal? Punjabi YouTuber Brutally Stabbed in Canada’s LaSalle, Killer Leaves Her Bleeding and Flees

5 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Meet Christopher Tilak, Congress Party’s Rising Young Leader From Trichy Chosen As Surprise Candidate For Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha Seat

Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate 2 Debuts At MWC: No Ports, Triple-Folding Screen, And Ultra-Slim Profile—Check All Specs And Details Of Futuristic Phone

EPL Round-Up: Arsenal Go Clear, Manchester City Stumble, Chelsea Leapfrog Liverpool in UCL Race

Subedaar Review: Anil Kapoor vs Aditya Rawal in Suresh Triveni’s Gritty Sand Mafia Drama Packed With Big Ideas But Struggles to Deliver Impact

Who Is Balendra Shah? Former Rapper And Gen Z Icon Challenging Old Guard For Prime Minister’s Post- Can He Defeat The Biggies In Nepal’s Election Race?

Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?
Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?
Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?
Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

QUICK LINKS