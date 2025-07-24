Nitish Kumar’s “Oops” Moments: Here Are Some Public Antics That Leave Internet In Splits

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came to the spotlight not just for politics, but for a series of viral moments that have left the internet shocked and the opposition furious.

Sparks Controversy over Nitish Kumar’s Chatting during National Anthem

The incident happened during the Sepaktakraw World Cup event that is still making the rounds on social media platforms. As the national anthem played solemnly in Patna’s Pataliputra Sports Complex, Kumar was caught chatting, chuckling and even fidgeting.

In one viral video clip, it was seen an IAS officer was seen gently pulling the CM’s sleeve, clearly signalling him, “Sir, anthem chal raha hai!” To this, many netizens dubbed the moment as “The Accidental Anthem Remix”, while others joked, “Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s official multitasker.”

Holding PM Modi’s Hand Sparks Another Controversy

Another funny moment unfolded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nalanda University. As PM Modi gazed thoughtfully at the heritage site, Kumar was caught grabbing the Prime Minister’s hand.

For a moment, the SPG jawan sitting behind him also became alert for a few seconds. However, it is not clear yet why he held the PM’s hand. At the same time, some media reports said there was an ink mark on the Prime Minister’s hand. As soon as Nitish Kumar saw it, he held his hand and showed it to the PM and then asked something. To which the PM replied to Nitish Kumar, and both of them started smiling.

Nitish Unexpectedly Placed His Arm Around Woman’s Shoulder

Nitish was caught placing his arm around a woman’s shoulders during a public function where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present. The incident occurred at Patna’s Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, where both the leaders launched central and state projects worth over Rs 800 crore.

As per the video shared by the opposition RJD, a middle-aged woman was seen confused when Shah requested her to pose for a photograph. As the 74-year-old chief minister reportedly tugged at her arm and placed his arm around her shoulders, positioning her for the click.

For such an embarrassing moment, the opposition party, RJD, hit out at Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being “mentally unfit” to run the government. Senior RJD leaders like Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti have also questioned his ability to lead, terming his behaviour as unbecoming of a chief minister.

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Will This Be Nitish Kumar’s Last Stand Or Next Chapter?