No Foul Play Suspected In Zubeen Garg's Death, Singapore Police Probe Continues Amid Nationwide Grief

Singapore Police said the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg is still under investigation and no foul play is suspected so far. Findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, with a Coroner’s Inquiry scheduled for January–February 2026.

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say No Foul Play Suspected, Probe Ongoing (Pc: X)
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say No Foul Play Suspected, Probe Ongoing (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: December 19, 2025 16:32:12 IST

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has clarified that the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg remains under investigation, with authorities stating that there is no suspicion of foul play so far. The clarification comes amid widespread online speculation and contrasting developments reported by Indian media.

In an official statement released on Friday, the SPF urged restraint and patience as the investigation continues under Singapore law.

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death, and that the Indian media has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four persons for the murder of Mr Garg. The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” said SPF.

Coroner’s Inquiry Scheduled in 2026

According to the Singapore authorities, once the police investigation is completed, its findings will be formally submitted to the State Coroner. A Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) has already been scheduled for early 2026 to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the death.

“Upon completion of the SPF’s investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (“CI”). The CI is currently scheduled for January and February 2026. A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” added SPF.

Assam SIT Chargesheet Details

Meanwhile, developments in India have taken a parallel course. On December 12, the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a chargesheet in the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kamrup, Guwahati. The chargesheet spans nearly 2,500 pages, supported by around 12,000 pages of documents, with the next hearing scheduled for December 22.

Seven individuals have been arrested so far, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers. The SIT, led by Rosie Kalita, has charged four accused under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. Statements from over 300 individuals have been recorded, and senior Assam police officials previously met Singapore authorities on October 21 to coordinate investigations.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 4:31 PM IST
