No Instagram, Snapchat For Children Under-16? After Andhra Pradesh, Goa Also Plans Social Media Ban As Concerns Grow Over Mental Health Risks

Goa is considering a social media ban for children similar to one implemented in Australia, as concerns grow over mental health risks in a nation with more than a billion internet users.

Despite having a large number of users under the age of 18, India is one of the top markets for digital companies like Meta, Google’s YouTube, and X. However, the country has not imposed any national restrictions on social media, and there are no signs that the federal government intends to do so.

Why Goa May Ban Social Media for Children?

Authorities in Goa are examining Australia’s law to study how to regulate minors’ access to social media platforms, said Rohan Khaunte, the state‘s infotech minister. “If possible, (we will) implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media,” he told reporters.

With a population of over 53 million, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh has stated that it is looking for a similar action. Goa, on the other hand, has an estimated population of more than 1.5 million, making it the smallest state by area.

Recently, a panel of senior ministers at Andhra Pradesh made recommendations within a month after studying global regulation efforts.

Meta responded on social media ban

Meta said it supports laws which require parental oversight but that “governments considering bans should be careful not to push teens toward less safe, unregulated sites.”

“We’ll comply with social media bans, but with teens using 40 apps weekly, targeting a handful of companies won’t keep them safe,” a Meta spokesperson told.

Last year, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, deactivating 4.7 million teen accounts in the first month.

France, Indonesia and Malaysia are among other countries watching the Australian rollout with a view to adopting similar laws.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read more: After Australia, Is Egypt Planning To Ban Social Media For Children? President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Says, ‘Until They Reach An…’