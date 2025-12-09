LIVE TV
Noida's VIP Number 'UP16FH 0001' Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here's Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

Noida's VIP Number 'UP16FH 0001' Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here's Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

The VIP registration number ‘UP16FH 0001’ created a new record at the Noida RTO after it was sold for an unprecedented ₹27.5 lakh to a private company. Officials said the number remains one of the most sought-after plates in the region because it is widely seen as a strong status symbol among luxury car owners.

Noida's VIP Number 'UP16FH 0001' Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here's Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 9, 2025 19:11:47 IST

Noida's VIP Number 'UP16FH 0001' Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here's Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

The spotlight in Noida has shifted from luxury cars and high-profile personalities to a number plate that has broken all past records. The VIP registration number UP16FH 0001 was auctioned for Rs 27.50 lakh to a private company, marking the highest bid ever received by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) RTO.

The demand for stylish number plates in major cities has always remained strong, but the intense competition seen for this auction stood out.

Several bidders entered the race to secure this exclusive number that many consider a mark of luxury and social position in metropolitan circles.

Why The ‘0001’ Number Holds High Value

RTO officials said that vehicle owners in major cities treat the ‘0001’ registration number as a symbol of power and prestige. The number has a strong influence in business networks and often becomes a part of a person’s public identity. Buyers consider it a representation of status, exclusivity, and personal branding.

Numbers like 0001, 0007, 7777, and 9999 remain in high demand because many people prefer them as a unique brand statement for their vehicles. The desire to stand apart from others fuels the craze for these special plates, leading buyers to spend huge sums on them.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar RTO started the online auction for the new UP16FH private vehicle series, and the race for the ‘0001’ number quickly turned competitive. Officials stated that several bidders joined from the beginning, and the bidding continued steadily until it touched the remarkable price of Rs 27,50,000. M/S Aviorion Private Limited won the final bid.

The company deposited the required security fee of Rs 33,333 and transferred the remaining amount of Rs 27,16,667 online within the given timeline. Officials confirmed that this is the highest amount ever recorded for the ‘0001’ plate in the region.

RTO Calls Auction A Milestone For Transparency

The Noida RTO described this auction as a major achievement showcasing the transparency and efficiency of its online system. The department conducted the entire process digitally, ensuring that all participants received equal opportunity without any human involvement.

Officials said the rising demand for VIP numbers reflects the purchasing capacity of vehicle owners in the city and indicates strong economic activity in the automobile segment.

They added that such record-breaking auctions highlight public trust in the digital procedure and encourage more users to participate in future online allotments.

VIP Number Likely Reserved For A Luxury Car

The transport department has not revealed the exact vehicle that will carry the ‘0001’ number, but sources said the plate has been bought for a new luxury car.

Given the record price paid for the registration, it is expected that the vehicle may belong to a high-end brand such as Mercedes, BMW, Range Rover, Land Cruiser, or Audi.

The anticipation around the number’s final placement has created curiosity among vehicle enthusiasts. Market observers believe that the number will likely appear on a car worth several crores, matching the exclusivity of the highly coveted plate.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 7:11 PM IST
Noida’s VIP Number ‘UP16FH 0001’ Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here’s Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

QUICK LINKS