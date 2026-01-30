LIVE TV
Home > India > Not Supriya Sule, Not Praful Patel: Sunetra Pawar Likely To Become The New Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Check Swearing Ceremony Details Here

Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday evening.

Sunetra Pawar To Take Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM (IMAGE: X)
Sunetra Pawar To Take Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 30, 2026 20:46:34 IST

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, has agreed to step in as Maharashtra’s new Deputy Chief Minister. The party offered her the post, and she said yes, as per multiple reports. 

Once she takes the oath, she’ll become the first woman ever to hold the Deputy Chief Minister position in the state.

The NCP has called its legislative party together for a meeting on Saturday at 11 am.

When will Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in ceremony take place? 

Sources say the NCP will hold a legislative party meeting at 2 pm on Saturday, where Sunetra is expected to become the new leader.

After that, she’ll take the oath as deputy chief minister around 5 pm at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Right now, preparations for her swearing-in are already in full swing at the Raj Bhavan.

Sunetra Pawar is likely be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister

Once she’s chosen as legislative party leader, Sunetra Pawar will likely be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister that same evening. Right now, preparations for the ceremony are in full swing.

Earlier, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to go over the oath-taking and related formalities. Bhujbal told reporters that the Chief Minister had no objections to the ceremony, but the state was still considering a few customary rituals after Ajit Pawar’s death.

He mentioned that Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, both senior leaders, were offering their input, and the party would reach a final decision soon.

Ajit Pawar, who held the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, died in a plane crash on Wednesday in Baramati, along with four others. His sudden death has thrown the spotlight on the future of the NCP and its place in the Maharashtra government. 

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 8:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS