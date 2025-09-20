LIVE TV
Home > India > Odisha CM reviews preparations for PM Modi's likely visit to state on September 27

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 09:51:10 IST

Bhubhaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Charan Mohan Majhi on Saturday chaired a preparatory meeting ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the state on September 27, instructing officials to ensure proper arrangements are made for the inauguration of multiple public welfare schemes.

According to an official statement from the Odisha government, CM Majhi discussed preparations for PM Modi attending the level ‘seva parv’ program at Berhampur on September 27.

The statement mentioned that PM Modi will also inaugurate capacity expansion of multiple Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country, inaugurate the doubling of Koraput-Baiguda and Manbazar-Koraput-Gorapur railway lines, and roll out BSNL’s 4G network nationwide, and launch the Skill India program across the nation.

The PM will also inaugurate the Sambalpur-Sarla flyover, declare MKCG Medical College, and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) as “world-class super-specialty institutions.”

Around 50,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) will also receive assistance from the Centre on that day.

The meeting was attended by Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick, Minister for Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Minister’s Advisor Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahoo, DGP Y.B. Khurania, Additional Chief Secretary (Information and Public Relations) Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary to CM Shashwat Mishra, and Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The Union Ministry of Culture is celebrating the Sewa Parv 2025 from September 17 to October 2, a nationwide festival of service, creativity, and cultural pride. According to an official statement from the ministry, one-day painting and art workshops on the theme “Viksit Bharat”, under the tagline “Viksit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang”, through its organizations and institutions at 75 prominent locations across the country. These workshops are designed to engage professional artists, students, schoolchildren, and citizens in creatively expressing the vision of a developed India. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhubhaneshwarbsnl-4giitodishaodisha cmPM Modi VisitSeva Parvskill-india-programvimsar

