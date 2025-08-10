Odisha: National Para-Athlete Jogendra Chhatria Among Two Pass Away After Bitten By Rabid Dog

A national-level para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria has died after being bitten by a rabid dog in Odisha’s Bolangir town, according to a NDTV report. The dog had reportedly gone on a biting spree on July 23, 2025 and attacked six people. These people included the 33-year-old para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria, and some students who were on the way to school. These people were then taken to the Bolangir district headquarters hospital. They were later referred to Burla. Four of them recovered but the para-athlete Chhatria and another victim, Hrushikesh Rana, 48, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on August 09, 2025, Saturday.

When a kabaddi died after allegedly failing to take an anti-rabies vaccine following a dog bite incident

According to a PTI, in July 2025, a 22-year-old state-level kabaddi player Brijesh Solanki had lost his life after allegedly failing to take an anti-rabies vaccine following a dog bite incident as said by his family. Brijesh was a resident of Farana village here. He had suffered a bite by a puppy two months ago while rescuing it from a drain. Brijesh’s family claimed he never took the anti-rabies shots. On June 28, Brijesh’s health deteriorated. The youngest of three brothers, Brijesh died, despite the attempts made to get him treated.

How many doses of the rabies injection should be administered to the affected?

For post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), the rabies vaccine is typically administered in a series of 4 or 5 doses. It also depends on whether the individual has been previously vaccinated. If previously unvaccinated, a standard schedule involves doses on days 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28. In another case of previously vaccinated, a booster course of 2 doses on days 0 and 3 may be sufficient. The first dose should be given as soon as possible after exposure.

Rabies can turn fatal and due to this, the vaccine should not be avoided.

Also read: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Stray Dog Menace, Rabies Deaths