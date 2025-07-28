Home > India > Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Stray Dog Menace, Rabies Deaths

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting the alarming rise in stray dog attacks, which have reportedly led to cases of rabies and the tragic deaths of young children and the elderly.

Published: July 28, 2025 12:22:00 IST

A Bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala referred to the news item calling it ‘very alarming.’

The report revealed hundreds of dog bite incidents in both cities and their outskirts, with victims succumbing to rabies due to lack of timely intervention.

Justice Pardiwala noted in open court: ‘The news item contains some disturbing facts. Infants and the elderly are falling prey to this dreadful disease.’

In response, the Bench directed the Supreme Court registry to register the matter as a suo motu writ petition and place it before the Chief Justice of India for further directions.

The Court’s intervention signals a possible judicial push for a coordinated national response to tackle the stray dog crisis.

