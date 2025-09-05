One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): One person was injured after the wall of a house in the Greater Kailash-1 area in South Delhi collapsed on Friday morning.

More details are still awaited.

On Thursday, a portion of the flyover on the National Highway 44 collapsed in the national capital, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier on August 29, a dilapidated house collapsed in the Mandawali area of East Delhi’s Patparganj Assembly constituency on Friday, trapping three children under the debris.

According to reports, the children were passing through a lane when the structure gave way.

Locals swiftly rescued the children from the rubble and rushed them to a nearby hospital. One of the children is said to be in critical condition, while the other two are receiving treatment.

Delhi Police, and fire department officials reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation to ensure no one else was trapped under the debris. Authorities confirmed that the house was uninhabited due to its poor condition. (ANI)

