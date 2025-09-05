LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash

One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash

One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash

Published By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 12:59:42 IST

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): One person was injured after the wall of a house in the Greater Kailash-1 area in South Delhi collapsed on Friday morning.

More details are still awaited.

On Thursday, a portion of the flyover on the National Highway 44 collapsed in the national capital, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier on August 29, a dilapidated house collapsed in the Mandawali area of East Delhi’s Patparganj Assembly constituency on Friday, trapping three children under the debris.

According to reports, the children were passing through a lane when the structure gave way.

Locals swiftly rescued the children from the rubble and rushed them to a nearby hospital. One of the children is said to be in critical condition, while the other two are receiving treatment.

Delhi Police, and fire department officials reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation to ensure no one else was trapped under the debris. Authorities confirmed that the house was uninhabited due to its poor condition. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher)

Tags: greater-kailashheavy rainfallsouth-delhiwall-collapses

RELATED News

Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
No Warning, No Rescue: Srinagar’s Taigan Submerged In Floodwaters
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

LATEST NEWS

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash
One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash
One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash
One person injured after house wall collapses in South Delhi's Greater Kailash

QUICK LINKS