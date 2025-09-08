LIVE TV
Operation Kalanemi: Uttarakhand police continues action against fraudulent 'babas'; 1,182 people investigated, more than 14 arrested

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 02:19:08 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Uttarakhand police on Sunday continued its ‘Operation Kalanemi’, a statewide effort to catch any fraudulent ‘babas’ with over 5,500 people verified by officials, out of which 1,182 people have been investigated and 20 FIRs registered, after which some arrests were also made.

According to Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne, the case also involves women being forcibly converted, and being made to be involved in terror links. The IGP also said that some Nepali-origin people were also caught hiding their identities, while Bangladeshi-origin people were also arrested.

“Some cases involve girls with terror links, religious conversions, some cases have also come up that people change their names on social media, convert them. Some babas were arrested, including those hiding here for years, disguising themselves, or concealing their crimes. People with serious charges against them were also detained. Some Bangladeshis have been arrested here. Some Nepali-origin individuals, living as babas, were caught hiding identities and creating fake documents,” IGP Bharne told ANI.

He said that some people come from the border states, forge documents and “exploit” government schemes too.

“Some individuals from border states come here, create fake documents, and exploit government schemes. Therefore, the Uttarakhand Police are continuously taking action against such individuals in Operation Kalanemi,” the official added.

According to Uttarakhand government’s press statement, 2704 people have been verified in Haridwar and 3 have been arrested. In Dehradun, 922 have been verified and 5 arrested.

Apart from this, continuous action is being taken by the police in Tehri, Pauri, Almora, Nainital and other districts.

Another statement from the state government mentioned that the campaign has been most effective in districts where outside elements had been active.

Earlier, an alleged Bangladeshi citizen was also arrested during the Operation. According to officials, the person was illegally living in the Selaqui area and pretended to be a Bengali doctor. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

