Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match
Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match

Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 07:33:09 IST

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI): Family members of the victims of the deadly Pahalgam attack criticised the government for the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan and stated that the family was “very disturbed” when they received the news.

Expressing his anguish over the match, Sawan Parmar who lost his father and brother in the attack, said that the Operation Sindoor seemed like a “waste” now.

“… When we got to know the India vs Pakistan match is being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan… If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother who was shot with so many bullets… Operation Sindoor seems to be a waste now…” he said while speaking to ANI.

Kiran Yatish Parmar, his mother, raised questions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why the match was being conducted if the Operation Sindoor had not been concluded yet, further stating that the wounds of the victim families has not healed yet.

“This match should not happen. I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, Operation Sindoor has not concluded so why is this India vs Pakistan match happening?… I want to tell everyone in the country to go and visit those families who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack and see how sad they are. Our wounds have not healed…” she told ANI.

The anger over India facing Pakistan in the tournament stems from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The emotions around the contest are mixed, and there have been calls to boycott the fixture against Pakistan.

Earlier, former all-rounder and BJP leader Kedhar Jadhav opposed the squaring off the match.

Jadhav voiced his opinion that India should not contest in the fixture and said while speaking to reporters, “I don’t know what will happen, but I have already said that, according to me, this match should not be played.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match

Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match
Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match
Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match
Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match

