Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X

As the government announced on the special session of Parliament on Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to ISS, the Opposition stands to boycotts it.

With the Opposition not taking part, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared his views on social media platform X. He expressed pride in Shukla’s achievement, calling it a milestone in India’s human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. Tharoor highlighted that Shukla’s mission gave ISRO vital data and first-hand experience, which cannot be replicated through simulations. He also stressed that Shukla’s observations on spacecraft systems, pre-launch procedures, and microgravity will help refine and de-risk India’s space mission.

1/3 Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight… https://t.co/y1BWqccEg6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 18, 2025

Key achievements of Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission

Tharoor underlined that Commander Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission tested Indian systems and protocols in a real space environment. He pointed out that the experiments conducted during the mission such as human health studies and plant growth research provided scientific validation for future projects.

These results will directly assist ISRO in designing medical and life-support systems for Gaganyaan. The Congress MP noted that this practical knowledge would play a key role in improving India’s preparations for its upcoming space programs and strengthen the country’s capabilities in human spaceflight.

2/3 The mission allowed for the testing of Indian systems & protocols in a real-life space environment. The numerous scientific experiments, including studies on human health in space and plant growth, provide technological @ scientific validation which will directly help design… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 18, 2025

Strengthening India’s role in space diplomacy

In his post, Tharoor highlighted that Shukla’s space journey, carried out in partnership with international agencies, strengthened India’s presence in global space diplomacy. The mission showed India’s readiness to engage in multilateral space collaborations, paving the way for joint research and global investment.

3/3 Commander Shukla’s historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India’s ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation’s imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths & space studies — all essential for… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 18, 2025

According to him, Shukla’s success also enhanced India’s international image in space exploration and gave the country greater recognition in advanced space research platforms.

Inspiration for future generations

Calling Shukla’s mission a “powerful symbol” of India’s space ambitions, Tharoor said the achievement has inspired a new generation of students. He added that young Indians are now motivated to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and space research. He stated that this inspiration is crucial for India to sustain its long-term space goals. Tharoor concluded by congratulating Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, describing his achievement as a proud moment for the nation and a step forward for India’s human spaceflight program.

