Home > India > Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X

Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X

The Opposition boycotted the special Parliament session on Commander Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the International Space Station. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in a post on X, praised the achievement, calling it a milestone for India’s Gaganyaan program and a symbol of the nation’s space ambitions.

Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 18, 2025 13:37:02 IST

As the government announced on the special session of Parliament on Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to ISS, the Opposition stands to boycotts it. 

With the Opposition not taking part, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared his views on social media platform X. He expressed pride in Shukla’s achievement, calling it a milestone in India’s human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. Tharoor highlighted that Shukla’s mission gave ISRO vital data and first-hand experience, which cannot be replicated through simulations. He also stressed that Shukla’s observations on spacecraft systems, pre-launch procedures, and microgravity will help refine and de-risk India’s space mission.

Key achievements of Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission

Tharoor underlined that Commander Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission tested Indian systems and protocols in a real space environment. He pointed out that the experiments conducted during the mission such as human health studies and plant growth research provided scientific validation for future projects. 

These results will directly assist ISRO in designing medical and life-support systems for Gaganyaan. The Congress MP noted that this practical knowledge would play a key role in improving India’s preparations for its upcoming space programs and strengthen the country’s capabilities in human spaceflight.

Strengthening India’s role in space diplomacy

In his post, Tharoor highlighted that Shukla’s space journey, carried out in partnership with international agencies, strengthened India’s presence in global space diplomacy. The mission showed India’s readiness to engage in multilateral space collaborations, paving the way for joint research and global investment.

According to him, Shukla’s success also enhanced India’s international image in space exploration and gave the country greater recognition in advanced space research platforms. 

Inspiration for future generations

Calling Shukla’s mission a “powerful symbol” of India’s space ambitions, Tharoor said the achievement has inspired a new generation of students. He added that young Indians are now motivated to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and space research. He stated that this inspiration is crucial for India to sustain its long-term space goals. Tharoor concluded by congratulating Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, describing his achievement as a proud moment for the nation and a step forward for India’s human spaceflight program.

shashi tharoor shubhanshu shukla

