Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?

As the opposition stages protest against the Bihar SIR, the INDIA Bloc has decided to consider an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

According to sources, the Opposition alliance will start collecting signatures for the motion this afternoon. The decision comes amid rising tensions over alleged irregularities in voter lists in Bihar. The INDIA bloc leaders believe that the Election Commission has failed to act impartially and has instead favoured the ruling party in its decisions. This move is expected to trigger a major confrontation between the Opposition and the Commission.

Why ECE Is In The Target Of Opposition?

The Opposition has cited two key reasons behind the possible impeachment motion.

They allege that the Election Commission is functioning as the “BJP’s B team” by favouring the ruling party in crucial decisions. They claim that Opposition leaders have been threatened and pressured. When asked about the motion, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, “If there is a need, we will use all the weapons of democracy under the rules. We have not had any discussions (about impeachment) as of now, but if needed, we can do anything.”

Opposition Protests Continue in Parliament

Opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Kanimozhi continued their protest in Parliament premises on Monday. They raised objections against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged ‘vote chori’ by the BJP. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also pressed forward with their agitation in Bihar. On the second day of their “Voter Adhikar Yatra,” they offered prayers at the Dev Surya Mandir in Aurangabad before addressing public gatherings. The protest marks a strong push by the Opposition against the Commission’s recent voter list revision.

Rahul Gandhi Leads ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on Sunday from Sasaram, accompanied by Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

The 16-day campaign aims to protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s voter list and allegations of ‘vote chori’. The yatra will cover more than 1,300 km across 20 districts before concluding in Patna on September 1.

The Congress and RJD leaders said that the yatra represents a direct call to safeguard voting rights. Do not forget, this come prior to the Bihar assembly elections.

Election Commission Rejects Allegations of Bias

The Election Commission dismissed all allegations of ‘vote chori’ during a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. CEC Gyanesh Kumar asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either submit a signed affidavit or issue an apology for his claims.

Kumar stated, “According to the Constitution of India, every citizen who has attained the age of 18 must become a voter. We do not discriminate between any political parties whether ruling or opposition because the Election Commission’s primary duty is to uphold the law impartially.” The Commission stressed that it treats all political parties equally.

SIR Process Explained by the Election Commission

CEC Gyanesh Kumar explained that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar involves over 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from different political parties. These agents, along with booth-level officers, are verifying voter lists and correcting errors in registrations.

A draft of the electoral roll has already been shared with all stakeholders, including political parties. Kumar said that verified testimonials and signatures from parties are part of this exercise, which is intended to ensure transparency.

