(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 1 September 2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-18 Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

​Kerala Lottery Result Monday 01-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Bhagyathara BT-18 Bumper Lottery today, Saturday, August 30, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Bhagyathara BT-18 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 25 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.



Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-09-2025: Bhagyathara BT-18 Lottery Prize Money Details



1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Check out the winners below:

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- BX357510

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- BZ 432819

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- BY 970561



Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No-BN 357510 BO 357510

BP 357510 BR 357510

BS 357510 BT 357510

BU 357510 BV 357510

BW 357510 BY 357510 BZ 357510

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 8569 6933 6554 6438 9623 6943 9688 5927 5757 7426 2200 0368 7170 8080 9546 1463 3859 2474…

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0856 3258 5092 7850 8084 9580

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0025 0280 0637 0812 0999 2006 2378 2499 2892 3176 3899 3911 4091 4457 4466 4771 5810 5922 6282 7256 7920 7985 8141 8403 8443 8507 8742 9023 9129 9821

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0114 0490 0534 0623 0647 0751 0816 0939 1003 1263 1465 1519 1555 1609 1637 1730 1840 1853 1883 1959 2027 2049 2140 2253 2266 2398 2426 2746 2828 3046 3140 3638 3797 4118 4146 4193 4395 4614 4659 4920 4973 5118 5146 5170 5201 5410 5656 5729 5902 6193 6307 6322 6471 6544 6606 6869 6927 7080 7168 7377 7505 7908 7968 8183 8571 8727 8751 8967 9007 9096 9290 9369 9541 9679 9984 9988

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0195 0309 0525 0685 0841 0924 0934 0956 0994 1005 1203 1285 1386 1398 1457 1487 1578 1751 1830 1869 2136 2178 2301 2599 2663 2697 2823 3162 3241 3278 3293 3312 3402 3558 3562 3881 3921 3969 4086 4420 4551 4604 4768 4786 4955 5112 5121 5210 5329 5580 5595 5615 5755 5804 5935 6003 6009 6080 6171 6621 6719 6722 7055 7179 7380 7382 7569 7707 7781 7783 7814 7887 7910 7957 8020 8029 8195 8287 8326 8429 8480 8496 8499 8618 8857 8864 8870 8879 8943 8959 9314 9487 9698 9706

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 8076 6876 3353 4158 7649 9603 8806 3440 3447 6106 7616 4925 8197 9316 7182 9685 3509 8074 0621 9431 6164 1332 1374 1468 9220 0119 3097 0178 7848 5230 4341 2176 8598 2438 9064 3141

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.