(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 28 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-587 Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

​Kerala Lottery Result Thursday 28-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Karunya Plus KN-587 Bumper Lottery today, Thursday, August 28, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel. The total cost of a ticket for the Bhagyathara BT-16 is only Rs 50, but it provides an opportunity for several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 25 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

Check out the winners below:

Kerala Lottery Result Today 28-08-2025: Karunya Plus KN-587 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- PA 214059

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- PK 919002

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- PF 744805

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- PB 214059 PC 214059 PD 214059 PE 214059 PF 214059 PG 214059 PH 214059 PJ 214059 PK 214059 PL 214059 PM 214059

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 6877 9414 7728 7505 3395 5124 1311 9084 2972 6241 2456 4807 6937 4511 4305 8202 4101…

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1724 2110 3588 4932 7096 9768

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0165 0513 1324 1864 1896 2260 2321 2413 2931 3109 3180 3937 4563 4857 5417 5692 5880 6546 6715 7200 7230 7462 7583 7900 8000 8806 9136 9220 9236 9814

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0031 0204 0260 0418 0813 0964 1017 1327 1350 1845 1903 1919 1942 1979 2464 2830 2964 2998 3622 3645 3723 3816 3856 4036 4114 4225 4309 4392

4413 4439 4562 4587 4632 4892 4981 4985 5065 5169 5235 5365 5577 5652 5770 6028 6083 6127 6154 6216 6442 6581 6864 6977 7208 7527 7720 7778 7785 7838 8054 8154 8268 8274 8286 8300 8338 8370 8456 8477 8696 9002 9004 9009 9099 9474 9776 9816



Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0189 0219 0304 0390 0424 0464 0540 0629 0707 0828 1013 1060 1186 1302 1312 1407 1666 1685 1704 1737 1763 1765 1991 1994 2227 2240 2257 2432 2723 2966 3005 3014 3040 3113 3210 3296 3418 3887 4044 4248 4267 4475 4498 4671 4697 5034 5075 5262 5614 6002 6089 6229 6743 6833 6944 7149 7244 7319 7344 7441 7646 8005 8165 8166 8200 8206 8311 8324 8369 8463 8598 8606 8874 8935 8997 9072 9086 9415 9426 9536 9570 9682 9710 9725



Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 4747 1797 7102 0803 5430 0243 1899 9729 9124 4523 8046 1993 0624 8713 8044 8780 5241 5262 0374 3361 6023 8781 0964 1944 5784 9055 4354 1276 1361 1465 3897 6599 8914 9328 7131

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.