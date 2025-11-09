[OUT] | Kerala Lottery Sambad  Samrudhi SM 28 Result Today (9-11-2025) LIVE: SM 28 Sunday 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {MV 206740} SANJAY LOTTERY AGENCY, THRISSUR | Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-11-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Samrudhi SM 28 Lottery Result | statelottery.kerala.gov.in Falam: The price for each ticket is set at ₹50, and it includes the drawing number, which has the prefix “SK.” The highly anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM 28 Lottery Result has been declared today, Sunday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Samrudhi SM 28 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner to [MV 206740], followed by ₹25 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [MT 476443], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [MT 108326].

The state of Kerala organizes seven lotteries every week, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Sunday at 3 PM. The main purpose of the lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Samrudhi SM 28 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result has been streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners!

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM 28 Bumper Draw have been released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 09-11-2025: Full List of Samrudhi SM 28 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – MV 206740

Agent Name: SANJAY LOTTERY AGENCY, THRISSUR

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 25 Lakh

Second Prize 25 Lakh Winners Ticket No – MT 476443

Agent name- [K-7592], Kottayam

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –MT 108326

Agent name- Sree Krishna Lottery Agency, Rajakkad

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – 206740 (all series)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 1169, 1265, 2826, 3102, 3254, 5371, 5568, 6123, 6675, 6713, 6819, 6909, 7346, 7751, 8211, 8338, 8359, 9235, 9792

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 1048, 2068, 7741, 8115, 9248, 9507

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0290, 0953, 1239, 2005, 2170, 2759, 2813, 4217, 4971, 5118, 5364, 5856, 6001, 6332, 6457, 6588, 6751, 6798, 7260, 7458, 7560, 8249, 8534, 9029, 9092

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No –0134, 0150, 0399, 0452, 0473, 0623, 1006, 1090, 1355, 1449, 1662, 2214, 2271, 2469, 2546, 2610, 2748, 2815, 2953, 3067, 3084, 3085, 3251, 3332, 3707, 3930, 4124, 4287, 4330, 4344, 4530, 4615, 4870, 4876, 4946, 5011, 5091, 5149, 5260, 5460, 5478, 5560, 6018, 6046, 6103, 6108, 6372, 6463, 6544, 6747, 7370, 7583, 7617, 7640, 7730, 7759, 7820, 7950, 8043, 8136, 8180, 8367, 8551, 8609, 8823, 8867, 8978, 9024, 9031, 9223, 9242, 9319, 9342, 9505, 9769, 9800

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0028, 0259, 0392, 0534, 0651, 0802, 1095, 1235, 1298, 1564, 1600, 1665, 1720, 1771, 1975, 2123, 2149, 2198, 2428, 2525, 2586, 2912, 3122, 3237, 3306, 3711, 3813, 3863, 3937, 3946, 4135, 4158, 4240, 4320, 4323, 4377, 4417, 4571, 4727, 4780, 5156, 5193, 5210, 5286, 5325, 5375, 5593, 5637, 5646, 5770, 5815, 5830, 6281, 6689, 6698, 6702, 6729, 6806, 6879, 6895, 7016, 7038, 7072, 7083, 7174, 7192, 7224, 7655, 7802, 7967, 8137, 8138, 8214, 8217, 8298, 8306, 8492, 8527, 8645, 8660, 8773, 8886, 8902, 8939, 8968, 9040, 9054, 9343, 9362, 9552, 9560, 9619

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –0038 0063 0271 0272 0313 0396 0405 0457 0458

0557 0571 0672 0703 0824 1019 1030 1036 1131

1149 1223 1245 1382 1397 1463 1464 1555 1596

1758 1795 1823 1956 2117 2541 2573 2603 2646

2715 2969 2987 3000 3058 3130 3297 3374 3636

3645 3823 3902 3917 3922 4033 4056 4116 4143

4194 4209 4238 4284 4335 4369 4385 4897 5110

4454 4470 4726 4742 4826 4834 4983 5056 5090

5114 5133 5235 5475 5504 5521 5594 5821 5873

5982 6007 6095 6120 6142 6227 6228 6374 6391

6393 6453 6541 6554 6707 6745 6782 6797 6807

6858 6862 6885 6961 7036 7050 7577 7644 7693

7246 7278 7280 7328 7577 7644 7693 7806 7856

7892 7970 8212 8235 8250 8321 8405 8447 8496

8562 8697 8743 8794 8814 8816 8845 8849 8854

9159 9203 9327 9339 9346 9455 9561 9598 9653

9756 9762 9794 9816 9856 9978

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 09-11-2025: Prize structure of Samrudhi SM 28 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-11-2025: Prize Money Deductions

If you win a prize, please note that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and an additional 10% will be withheld as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

Kerala Lottery Result: What Does It Mean If Your Ticket Is Damaged?

A lottery ticket has several security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.

Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can claim their prize by simply visiting any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

